Anyone who likes to sit on a beanbag while drinking during the day should visit these beach bars

Is it us, or does January have us, oof.

The fun and happy holidays are over and have been replaced by days that are long, dark and cold. We are light years away from feeling the warm rays of the sun that strike us daily and we urgently need vitamin D.

The winter blues are real people, and the only way to really beat them is to literally run away from them. This is the perfect time to book a plane ticket, pack a suitcase and travel to a warm and sunny location full of surf, sand and luxurious, fruity cocktails.

The beach is calling and we hear her loud and clear. The best part of a tropical getaway is to evade all responsibility for the week, settle down at a relaxed beach bar and forget our worries as we drown our toes in the sand and our stress in Mai Tais and Pina Coladas. If you need a beach bar to survive the rest of the winter, check out these five hotspots. They are total medicine.

The Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town, South Africa

If you happen to be in Cape Town, South Africa, and are looking for the perfect place to eat and drink for a whole day while losing sight of time, The Shimmy Beach Club is the place to be you have to go. Patrons dine and drink with the ocean in front of them and the Table Mountains on their back. As soon as the night falls and the day has ended, try to catch a second wind, because this place skips at night. It is literally an endless party at The Shimmy. This bar is not for the newcomers. You need a bit of a Ph.D. in Beach Bar Parties to hang out here. It is definitely a treat for all the senses.

La Plancha in Bali is everything

There is no real part of Bali where you will have a vacation here. The entire province is pure magic. If you ever get the chance to experience all that Bali has to offer, make sure you go to La Plancha and buy a beer and a view. La Plancha is located on the white sandy beaches, is brightly colored, welcoming and cozy. Giant beach-like beanbags will call you by name while you nestle with your drink and watch the sun dance on the pristine ocean waters. This place is a must for those who visit Bali.

Lola’s, Playa Avellana, Costa Rica

Lola’s is the place where world travelers stop to see the sights and smells of the little wonder place, known as Costa Rica. Here you will really live Pura Vida. Costa Rica is full of off-beaten beach bars that serve food and drinks that you can never get out of your head. Raise a chair or swing in a hammock while enjoying a cocktail with fresh fruit. The people here are about as cold as they come, so there is no need to come in, run through your food, drink and leave. The Costa Ricans appreciate the slow and casual love of life.

Ocean, palm trees, local friendliness and generosity and a genuine appreciation for the environment make Costa Rica a special place to spend a winter vacation.

Chill Beach Bar And Grill In Curacao

This is all that a beach bar should be. It is colorful, relaxed, full of your favorite food and drinks, and full of hammocks and relaxed seats. After you settle here, it becomes difficult to pull yourself away. When it comes to living on the island and taking away your worries, this is the place where you want to do it. Nobody leaves here with a lick of stress, that’s for sure.

Panormos Beach Bar – Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos, Greece is a dream destination, and the Panormos Beach Bar will ask travelers why on earth they are not calling home, sending their dog and just moving their home base here. The atmosphere at Panormos is relaxed, so wear a shirt or not, whatever. Drop down on a giant sand cushion, close your eyes and listen to the waves knocking along the banks or vibe to the local band that plays soothing jazz tunes. When you wake up, order a burger and a cocktail and be thankful that you are lucky enough to find this place someday, because these are actually paradise people.

