“Anyone can do it.” Climbers climbed Saint John’s on the Lake to practice for the “Fight for Air” event

MILWAUKEE – Stair climber Sheryl Leonard-Schneck knows only too well that every step counts. She was a stair climber for many years and was one of many people who trained in Saint John’s on the Lake on Saturday 1 February for the annual Fight for Air Climb in March.

“It’s a threshold workout, so go fast and keep going,” said Leonard-Schneck.

She and other climbers prepared for the 94 flights of Milwaukee’s U.S. Bank building to climb on Sunday, March 7.

“There are new faces that are here to see, they can make it, and get that confidence boost,” said Chuck Roberts, a retired fire lieutenant.

The Fight for Air Climb raises funds for the American Lung Association as a step towards healthy lungs and clean air.

“Anyone can do it,” Roberts said. “We have all ages.”

Roberts said that healthy lung awareness is important for firefighters, so he and many others prepared to climb in full swing.

“There is a high rate of cancer among firefighters – lung cancer and others, and this is just one way to remind each other that we need to be aware of this,” Roberts said.

Another exercise climb was planned for Tuesday, February 18. CLICK HERE if you want to register.

