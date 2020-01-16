Anyone can become a citizen on this Norwegian island, but they cannot perish there

Anyone bragging about life in the northernmost settlement of Svalbard, Norway, would be wise to meet a number of conditions. First, although it is ridiculously easy to get citizenship in this 2,600 community, located 650 miles from the North Pole, make sure you can bear the cost of living up there. Oh, and one more thing: don’t die.

Serious? How much for 4 cheeseburgers?

Earthtrekker, Natural World Safaris

That trouble-free citizenship has not been enough to attract future residents, given the relentless winter cold that is on average as low as minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. And due to the remote location of Svalbard, the dizzying costs of deliveries increase the cost of living. A fast food lunch in the town of Longyearbyen with four cheeseburgers costs $ 100. As far as nightlife is concerned, the only real attraction is the Aurora Borealis that often shines in the stratosphere.

As for the decline section, the good people in Svalbard emphasize that it is better to leave everything in a box. Permafrost conditions in the community make funerals virtually impossible, while Norwegian laws on cremations are fairly strict. And technically, there is no legal way to punish the deceased, so the city government will do everything to relocate anyone who is supposed to be in a palliative state.

Ice cold, avalanches and polar bears, oh my!

via: theovercast.ca

That said, there is no shortage of ways to die in that climate except the weather. Tumbling overboard in the Arctic Ocean leads to almost immediate hypothermia, while avalanches occur frequently in the archipelago. Oh, and don’t forget the fearless polar bears that surpass human inhabitants.

Those ice-cold conditions have made Svalbard an ideal place to house many of the world’s seeds in what is called the Doomsday Vault. It is here that future generations of plant life are preserved, planned for planting once the next global catastrophe has disappeared. It is understandable that vault guards are not friendly to visitors.

Yet the rustic charm of Svalbard is sufficient to attract more than 60,000 tourists annually, most via cruise ships. That only shows that it might be a nice place to visit, but you probably don’t want to live there (or die).

Why you won’t regret going to Europe in the winter