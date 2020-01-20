Since 1966 – the beginning of the Super Bowl era – selected players from Canada have been participating in the NFL championship game.

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and the best in North America with an average of over 100,000,000 in the past 10 years. A total of 19 Canadians attended the greatest spectacle in football.

Canadians play in the Super Bowl

2020: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Offensive Lineman, Kansas City; against San Francisco

2015: Luke Willson, close end, Seattle; 28-24 loss to New England

2015: Jon Ryan, Punter, Seattle; 28-24 loss to New England

2014: Luke Willson, close end, Seattle; 43-8 win over Denver

2014: Jon Ryan, Punter, Seattle; 43-8 win over Denver

2014: Orlando Franklin, Offensive Lineman, Denver; 43-8 loss to Seattle

2011: Shaun Suisham, Kicker, Pittsburgh; 31-25 loss to Green Bay

2010: Austin Collie, recipient, Indianapolis; 31-17 loss to New Orleans

2009: Mitch Berger, Punter, Pittsburgh; 27-23 win over Arizona

2008: Nick Kaczur Offensive Tackle, New England; 17-14 loss to New York Giants

2006: Jean-Philippe Darche, Long Snapper, Seattle; 21-10 loss to Pittsburgh

2005: Mike Labinjo, Linebacker, Philadelphia; 24-21 loss to New England

2002: Tom Nutten, offensive lineman. St. Louis; 20-17 loss to New England

2000: Tom Nutten, offensive Lineman. St. Louis; 23-16 win over Tennessee

1999: O.J. Santiago, Narrow End, Atlanta; 34-19 loss to Denver

1995: Klaus Wilmsmeyer, Punter, San Francisco; 49-26 win over San Diego

1994: Eddie Murray, Kicker, Dallas; 30-13 win over Buffalo

1994: Tyrone Williams, recipient, Dallas; 30-13 win over Buffalo

1994: Steve Christie, Kicker, Buffalo; 30-13 loss to Dallas

1993: Steve Christie, Kicker, Buffalo; 52-17 loss to Dallas

1992: Mark Rypien, Quarterback, Washington; 37-24 win over Buffalo

1988: Mark Rypien, Quarterback, Washington; 42-10 win over Denver

1982: Allan Kennedy, Offensive Tackle, San Francisco; 26-21 win over Cincinnati

1979: Roy Gerela, Kicker, Pittsburgh; 35-31 win over Dallas

1976: Roy Gerela, Kicker, Pittsburgh; 21-17 win over Dallas

1975: Roy Gerela, Kicker, Pittsburgh; 16-16 win over Minnesota

10 different Canadians hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, while 12 Canucks suffered a loss. Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is the first athlete from the north of the border to play in the Super Bowl for five years.

Duvernay-Tardif was selected in the sixth round of Kansas City as 200th in the 2014 NFL selection at McGill University, where he was the senior J.P. Metras Trophy won as the most outstanding lineman in Canadian college football. He has started 57 games in six NFL seasons.

28-year-old Mont-Saint-Hilaire, a Quebec native, played in the AFC Conference Championship a year ago when his bosses lost to the eventual Super Bowl winner, the New England Patriots. Duvernay-Tardif begins offensive in Kansas City under the leadership of franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. Kansas City defeated Minnesota 23-7 in Super Bowl IV in 1969. The Chiefs attempt to claim the second Super Bowl title in their history with a key Canadian paving the way forward.