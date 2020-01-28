Chief of Medical Staff for Dr. Quinte Health Care Colin MacPherson (Photo: Quinte News)

The management of Quinte Health Care wants you to know that they are very aware and also prepared for the new Corona virus, should this ever be shown in one of the hospitals.

But QHC also emphasizes that people should not worry about it, because the risk of the virus appearing locally is very low.

“When it comes to the global situation regarding Novel Coronavirus, the World Health Organization has not even declared it an emergency. Almost all people affected by the disease are in a certain part of China. There are only about 60 cases discovered outside China and only 3 confirmed cases throughout Canada, “said Dr. Colin MacPherson, chief of medical staff.

“We are already dealing with the usual outbreak of flu and we are already taking special precautions and we are asking questions to find out more about where the patient is coming from or maybe coming from. We are aware and prepared, but it seems that all media and social media communication about the new virus has caused more fear than necessary for the general public. And don’t forget that most people recover from the disease. “

Quinte Healthcare President Mary Clare Egberts added that “every year around 3,500 Canadians die from the flu. That is our biggest concern, but rest assured, we are ready for the new virus and will work closely with the Hastings Prince Edward Health Unit should it occur in this region. “

