Antonio Brown wearing an anti-suicide smock, sentenced to mental health tests

Antonio brown On Friday, he made his first appearance wearing an anti-suicide gown.

The clothing, sometimes called suicide dress or Bam Bam costume, is rope tight and is robust and resistant, specially designed to prevent hospitalized or incarcerated people from committing suicide.

In addition to the striking visual of Brown appearing in court wearing the blouse, Fox Sports’ Andy Slater said the former NFL receiver was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport and undergo a mental health assessment.

JUST NOW: Antonio Brown, wearing a suicide bomber, made his first appearance in court.

His bail was set at $ 100,000 for the burglary with battery charge.

His bail was set at $ 100,000 for the burglary with battery charge.

The judge ordered Brown to wear a GPS monitor, hand over his passport and undergo a mental health assessment.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN added that the blouse is a standard problem for celebrities like Brown’s because of the “sudden shock” of incarceration. Wolfe also reported that Brown should surrender his firearms and be tested for drugs and alcohol in addition to the mental health assessment.

This all follows a long week for Brown and local Florida authorities. The incident started when Brown and the coach Glen Holt He beat a moving truck driver at Brown’s home in Hollywood, Florida, which resulted in Holt’s immediate arrest for battery and burglary.

The police looked for the same thing for Brown, but he locked himself in his house, locking the doors and preventing the police from reaching him. While authorities initially hoped that Brown would surrender peacefully, they obtained an arrest warrant against him, forcing Brown to eventually to surrender Thursday evening.

Speak Call to 911 obtained by TMZ from the moving truck driver, Brown was “up” and “throwing stones” during the incident at his home.

It looks like Brown is heading for some sort of resolution with the latest court order. Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of Brown’s three youngest children, recently released a sincere message to Instagram imploring Brown to ask for help. Now the court is making it mandatory.

Hopefully all of this will lead to a positive result.

