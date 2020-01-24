Antonio Brown visits Broward County Jail

ST. LOUIS – One day after Hollywood police issued an arrest warrant against Antonio brown, Brown went to Broward County Jail, TMZ reported on Thursday.

As always, Brown arrived with his entourage:

Antonio Brown arrived at Broward County Jail around 10 p.m. He is wanted on three criminal charges in Hollywood. It resulted from an altercation with a delivery driver at Brown’s home on Tuesday.

Brown arrived with his lawyers and his entourage. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/DlVB8qUgQQ

– Carey (@ ccoddcbs4news) January 24, 2020

Brown’s arrest warrant was the result of a burglary / battery charge resulting from an incident at Brown’s home. TMZ said that Brown refused to pay a delivery driver at his home and threw a stone at the truck when the driver attempted to leave, causing damage to the truck. When the driver returned later, Brown physically struck him. The police arrived and Brown locked himself in his home.

Carey Codd of CBS Miami reports that Brown will stay in jail overnight and be on bail Friday morning.

To continue reading, log into your account: