Antonio Brown involved in 'active scene' with police at home, apparent injury

Police were called to Hollywood, Florida, where Antonio brown – again.

Per TMZ, there are a “handful” of police cars at Brown’s residence with someone already in the back seat of one of them. A police source told TMZ that this person was not brunette “yet”.

Although it is unclear what is going on, two sources told TMZ that it looked like someone was injured at the scene. ESPN Cameron Wolfe added that this would be a non-domestic “battery” situation:

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for a possible battery in his home today, a source told ESPN. There is still an active scene in Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. For the moment, he has not been arrested. Story to come.

– Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

This is the last chapter in police activity at Brown’s home, after a recent and regular history of break-ins.

Brown broadcast an agitated and angry meeting with police at his home in mid December and more recently threw a bag of phallic shaped gummy candies in the mother of her three youngest children, Chelsie Kyriss. Here is the video of the old event:

Following this incident with Kyriss, Brown was conditionally abandoned by his agent Drew Rosenhaus who claimed he would not work with Brown until the former NFL star catcher “Help me. “

Now, it seems that Brown’s situation has only gotten worse, with this current scene at his home continuing to develop. Stay tuned for updates.

