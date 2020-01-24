Antonio Brown came forward after an arrest warrant

By Madeline Holcombe, Faith Karimi and Jason Hanna, CNN

(CNN) – Former NFL player Antonio Brown surrendered to Broward County prison just one day after a warrant for his arrest was issued, CNN subsidiary WFOR said.

Brown turned shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, and was seen walking with a man who appeared to be his lawyer, who told WFOR that he advised Brown not to make a statement but to be innocent and acquitted.

Brown faces a count of battery burglary, unmanned transportation burglary, and criminal mischief, the Hollywood Police Department said.

Police issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest in Hollywood, Florida, after an incident at his home in which he and his trainer reportedly attacked a moving truck driver, the authorities said on Wednesday.

The alleged victim informed the police that Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt “beat” him when he delivered Brown’s household items, which he kept in California.

Brown refused to pay for the service

The truck driver said he had requested payment of $ 4,000 for the delivery of the household items. Brown refused to pay and when the driver drove off, he threw a stone that dented the truck and peeled off the paint.

The driver returned home after his company informed him that the former soccer player was willing to pay the outstanding $ 4,000 and $ 860 for the vehicle damage and driver extension.

Brown paid the $ 4,000, but refused to pay the extra amount, and the driver got back in the truck to leave.

Brown argued with the driver, got into his vehicle, and “began to physically grasp and pull him,” ripped his shirt open and caused several grazes, the complaint said. When the driver refused to return the keys, Holt took the keys out of the ignition, unlocked the truck, and Brown and several friends jumped in and started removing boxes, the complaint said.

The victim reported that the complaint had caused injuries, including scratches on the neck, shoulder and forearm, and a cut on the fingertip.

The police arrived at the scene and Brown retired to his apartment and closed the door.

The 35-year-old Holt was arrested for battery theft, police officer Christian Lata told reporters. No lawyer was listed for him in the online court files. CNN’s attempts to contact Brown’s representative were not immediately successful.

Brown without NFL team after alleged rape

Brown had a turbulent year in 2019 when he left the NFL.

Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the seven-time Pro Bowl Selectee was traded to Oakland in March. But his greeting was quickly over and Oakland fired him before the 2019 season started.

The New England Patriots signed him in September, but three days later, one of his former off-season sports coaches filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and assault in 2017 and 2018.

Brown’s lawyer said the relationship was consensual and “Mr. Brown denies any allegation in the lawsuit.” Brown also countered his accuser.

Brown played a game with the patriots, but the team released him on September 20, days after the lawsuit was filed.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.