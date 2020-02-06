Antonio Brown apologizes to Steelers

The therapy must work.

Antonio Brown has offered rounds with apologies for his bad behavior, offering mea culpas to the NFL, his girlfriend and, well, practically the whole world in general.

On Thursday, he made a surprising appearance at 93.7 The Fan Thursday morning and said he was grateful for his time with the Steelers.

“I apologize to those guys for the distraction, for the unwanted attention I’ve probably given to those guys,” said Brown. “Of course you want to remove all the luggage or irreverent or unintended attention that the organization has brought. These guys gave me a chance when I was 21 years old and I am forever grateful for those guys

“To have the opportunity to not only play with those guys, but to sit at so many important moments. We have been through so much, so I am forever grateful and grateful to the Steelers organization, sir (Art) Rooney, Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger“

Of course Brown also blew the opportunity the Steelers gave him by trading a year ago and demanding an exchange. Since then, Brown has spent time with the Raiders and Patriots and has experienced a number of high-profile issues.

The latter, a burglary and battery arrest for his involvement in an incident with a moving truck in his home in the Miami area.

A judge at that time ordered Brown, among other things, to receive mental health therapy.

“Everyone has an agenda of what they want from me or what they can make of me, so it’s good to be around and talk to people who don’t have an agenda that can only support your mental health and reach you listen, “said Brown.

It clearly reminded him of many of his earlier offenses and behaviors.

Part of Brown’s slash-and-burn performance to force his way out of Pittsburgh was to go after Roethlisberger, something he did very strongly and continued to do throughout the year.

He said the whole problem came from what he felt was a lack of respect.

“I just think that people should show more respect and take more account of others and I need to learn not to let people approaching me respond because I am a leader, whatever I do, is magnified 10 times,” said Brown.

Brown’s reference to respect could come from the fact that he was not named MVP of the team in 2018, which seemed to touch his downward spiral. He and Roethlisberger reportedly had problems in practice in the week prior to the team’s regular season finale. One day later JuJu Smith-Schuster was named team MVP and Brown skipped the last two training days of the team in preparation for the regular season finals against the Bengal.

Tomlin put him down for that game. Brown and Smith-Schuster traded barbs on social media – mostly from Brown – but Smith-Schuster contacted Brown last week and said he wanted to talk.

“I have nothing against JuJu Smith-Schuster,” said Brown. “Why should I? I am who he wants to be, I am who he wants to be.”

