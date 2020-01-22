By Matt Shiverdecker, especially for the American statesman

Tuesday

January 21, 2020 at 8:01 AM

Here are some interesting new releases that are now available through cable and digital providers, as well as a title that is currently available for streaming.

Video on request

“Gemini Man”: Will Smith plays the role of Henry, a former Marine Sniper who has worked most of his career as a government killer to eliminate high priority targets. He takes a final mission on the eve of his retirement, and it ends with him fleeing around the world after the people who hired him try to tie up their loose ends. It is an action-packed thriller that feels like something from the 90s (which makes sense if you find out that the project has been under development since 1997) and meets Henry against a young cloned warrior, literally fighting himself. Ang Lee has directed some of the best films of the past three decades, but has recently become so obsessed with the technology behind the scenes that his films have been bothered, at least in the register. Following the rarely seen “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”, Lee has again recorded a film at 120 frames per second, although most people who watch at home watch a down-converted edition that is securely in the standard of 24 frames per second . What does that mean for viewers? Eventually, the action scenes feel relatively lifeless and the difference in frame rate causes quite a bit of blur in the action scenes. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

“Pain and Glory”: the semi-autobiographical 21st film by Pedro Almodvar is his best in years. Antonio Banderas plays Salvador Mallo, a director who has seen better days. We look at his life in three phases: his childhood in the 1960s, his first love in the 1980s and a contemporary timeline where one of his early films has been remastered and praised again. Nominated for best actor and best international feature film at this year’s Academy Awards, this is a wonderfully immersive view of the creative process. (Cable and digital VOD)

Also on streaming services

“Honeyland”: Winner of three prizes at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, this stunningly photographed film from Macedonia has recently made history. It is the first film ever nominated for the best documentary and the best international film at the Academy Awards. It faces fierce competition in both races, but adventurous viewers will be drawn to the piece of life story about a beekeeper in a remote village that lives off the land. The success of her bee colony determines her survival. We look at what happens when new neighbors arrive and threaten everything as soon as they decide to raise bees too. (Hulu)