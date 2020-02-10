Antonella Rocuzzo represents a new personal challenge. Now it will ... Can you imagine that?

Antonella Rocuzzo

Argentina wants to broaden its horizons

The Antonella Rocuzzo model had a short step as a fashion woman, but it seems that it wasn’t going well, so she decided to make a change in her entrepreneurship.

And it seems so Antonella I already have a job that brings not only economic but also health benefits.

Messi’s wifeLooking for a fitness model and the great sports brand Adidas, she contacted them to sponsor them. This was noticed by the more than 12 million followers on their personal Instagram account.

Rocuzzo her followers were used to posting photos with her children and husband, but that has changed and lately she has released more postcards that she uses to train, box, or exercise.

Argentina, had started a shoe store called Sarkany Barcelona with Sofia Balbi, wife of soccer player Luis Suarez, but everything indicates that the business was not flourishing.

Antonella has also launched a children’s fashion store in Rosario, Argentina, signed by Enfans, in which her sister Paula is also involved.

Without doubt, the model has become a celebrity who wants to have her own business.