Anton Danyluk from Love Island distracts fans with 'lump' while he jerks off in his kitchen - The Sun

FORMER Love Island participant Anton Danyluk sent fans wild on Instagram while sharing a photo of himself in tight underwear.

De Schot, 24, left little to the imagination when he posed in his kitchen.

5

Anton from Love Island treated fans to a bulging snap on InstagramCredit: Instagram

Anton wore nothing but a few tight boxers for the shot.

With his hairy chest and chiseled abdominal muscles, the star bowed while standing next to the stove.

Before the responses to the module were turned off, the fans of Anton quickly praised the boring message.

One wrote: “A real man.”

5

The 24-year-old posed in his underwear in the kitchen Credit: Rex Features

5

This is not the first time that Anton has sent fans wild with a steamy snap online. Credit: anton_danyluk / Instagram

5

Anton revealed that he is still in contact with the former villa flame BelleCredit: Isntagram

5

A fan praised Anton because he was ‘a real man’ Credit: Rex Features

Another said, “How many socks?”

Last month the Villa Heartthrob revealed that he was in contact again with ex Belle Hassan – two months after their bitter divorce.

He told The Sun Online that he speaks with his stunning ex on the phone “every day” – but the old problems between them are still there.

Anton revealed: “I would not say that we are together again, the same problems persist.

Live blog

DOUBLE LUKE

Sophie and Connor are up on the rocks like two new Lukes spice things up

exclusive

ISLAND PROBE

Love Island agent Mike, “said to teenager,” I’ll show you a good time “while you’re on the beat

exclusive

FREEZY DOES IT

Tamara Ecclestone uses cryotherapy to get the £ 50m robbery at her home

OFF AND OVER

Chanelle Hayes shows off weight loss while she goes makeup-free in gym clothes

BYE

Love Island Sophie storms out of the villa after the failure with ‘controlling’ Connor

“It was really hard to see each other – we came from the villa and I went to a different city every day.

“We speak on the phone every day and when we are both in London we catch up with each other.”

The Scotsman added: “It’s complicated, we see each other when we can, but it’s not official.

“We’re both so busy, but we still love each other, so we’ll just have to see what happens in the future.”

Anton Danyluk has been announced as World Merit Ambassador for the United Nations sustainable development goal to promote good health and well-being

Do you have a story? e-mail digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us directly at 02077824220.

We also pay for videos. Click here to upload yours.