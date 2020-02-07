Antitrust probes, spin-offs and missing financial data: does Google diverge preventively?

Will I be regulated? Google CEO explains how

Google CEO weighs in on AI regulation debate.

In the recent revenue version of the fourth quarter of 2019, almost the entire second page of a 10-page revenue version was omitted that related to traffic acquisition costs and payouts to external publishers in its Adsense network. The cost per click (CPC) and paid clicks have disappeared – all without explanation.

This is what we should have seen on page two of the income release, for example Q3 2019:

Instead, the latest report lacked the change in revenue per click (CPC), growth in paid clicks, and traffic acquisition costs (TAC) for the Adsense network.

Must read:

Foremski’s Take

Why are these essential insights into Google activities suddenly missing after more than 60 quarterly reports and without explanation? Bloomberg reports that Google has considered terminating its activities before regulators demand a divorce in a future scenario. A spin-off of his Adsense advertising network as a proactive and preventative measure to appease American and European antitrust investigators is a possibility.

What is certainly not going to happen is that Google would sell its ad server technology activities – built around the $ 3.1 billion DoubleClick acquisition in 2008. The ad server technology is at the heart of how Google makes money and can company.

However, the AdSense operation represents a good portion of the total income and can rely on antitrust regulators. It consists of websites that have signed up to show Google ads and receive payments per click or per impression.

Google spent more than $ 21.6 billion on its partners in 2019. But it is a company with low margins that only retains 20% of revenue and has little influence on profit. And if Google keeps track of all traffic and leads to its own sites, it retains 100% of advertising revenue.

Antitrust researchers in the US and Europe plus the SEC have been asking Google for some years for more transparency in its activities such as YouTube and information about how much it pays to external publishers.

Their concern is that Google owns the ad servers and can direct traffic to its own properties and avoids sharing advertising revenues with external publishers or sending search traffic to competing services.

Despite calls for greater transparency, Google has removed important financial information from its quarterly reports. The disclosure of YouTube and cloud revenues seems to be adding transparency for the first time, but is of little use. Their operating costs remain private. And it is not compensated by the removal of TAC and CPC statistics.

The missing statistics can provide antitrust investigators with important information in future antitrust proceedings. It is understandable that Google would try to control the release of data that could harm its potential customers.

Or the missing financial figures may be due to a non-sustainable business strategy; Google’s constant need for growth in paid clicks, to overcome seemingly unstoppable deflation in its core ad product – revenue per click – from every quarter to -29%.

There is an inevitable limitation in a business model that depends on finding more and more places for poorly performing ads, in a market that has shifted to small mobile screens.