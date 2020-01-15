Antique: window gives a broad overview of the history

Stained glass window.

Q: My father gave me a painted piece of stained glass that had been in his family in Antwerp, Belgium forever. He was very proud of it, just like me. It has a signature on it and it looks like a Bruegel painting. The size is 34 cm high by 32 cm wide (13.5 x 12.5 inches). I wonder if you can tell me something about it and the artist who painted it. Thank you.

Angela, Ottawa

A: You have a fantastic stained glass and stained glass window and it was painted after The Peasant Wedding by Flemish artist Pieter Bruegel, the older one done in 1567. I could not find the real name of Rudo’s window artist. Windows have been used in medieval architecture, but those with genre pieces are unusual and were inspired in the late 1800s by the Arts and Crafts Movement by William Morris and pre-Raphaelite painters. The craft of applying artistically colored oxides to glass and then fitting the pieces together to form these scenes, maintained the old practices of manual work (the focus of the movement) as opposed to commercial production. Genre scenes are rare in Windows. This would be very important for many buyers, especially for buyers of a bakery. It is worth at least $ 1500.

Q: My single uncle liked to buy things, but put everything in his brother’s shed. His sister-in-law had enough one day and had everything thrown outside. We were called to come and choose. I saved this table. We use it as a beverage cabinet and have done little about it. The carved doors vary slightly in the leaves and flowers. We enjoyed it for many years (together with the family tiff). I would like to know where it comes from.

Thank you so much, Shirley, Ottawa

A: Impressive heavily carved oak furniture pieces were made for medieval castles by Italian, Dutch and Flemish furniture makers. The figural front columns are typical and your hand-carved panels decorated with urns, leafy scrolls and flowers relate to styles of the French Renaissance. The heavy urn-inspired legs carved with acanthus leaves and the basic shape of a hall and coffee room were used during the Elizabethan era. But the carving and the patina lack the warmth and the soft character of examples from 500 years old. The front of the board lacks carving and wear to the feet. There is no common design with top and bottom and I suspect they might be a very good marriage. The last layer of dark varnish was probably applied to tie the two pieces together. It is certainly as old as 1820 with the wooden pin construction, but the top can even be German or Belgian. It must be further investigated to be sure. Anyway, it’s great and will be interesting for a buyer for $ 2500.

Q: This black Staffordshire porcelain dog has been passed on from mother to daughter in my wife’s family for at least five generations. My wife’s mother remembers that she had seen it in her grandmother’s cottage in the little village of Little Maplestead, England, and she gave a written account of the provenance that it dates from 1815. It survived in perfect condition by the bombing of London during the second world. war, the Mau Mau uprising in Nairobi, Kenya, and finally found its way to Fish Hoek, South Africa. The dog is 23 cm long (9 inches) without distinctive features. It has been suggested that it was originally won as a prize at a fair. We appreciate your comments.

Sincerely, Edward, Ottawa

A: The nickname for your worldly companion has evolved from the loving pet of British Royalty. From the 1500s during the reign of Elizabeth I Spaniell, soft pets were called “comfort dogs”. King Charles II had many. King Victoria’s pet spaniel, Dash culminated in peak production of “King Charles Comforter Spaniels” pottery for the mantelpiece – always in pairs. Your black glazed terracotta pottery was made between 1850 and 1860, but is often incorrectly called “Jackfield” pottery. Figures from Staffordshire, of any nature whatsoever, were not sold the way they did before 2008, but this will certainly be priced at $ 250. It’s a good example.

