It feels like you’re on the edge of the earth.

The Devil’s Bridge National Park is an ancient limestone peninsula on the far east of the Caribbean island of Antigua, worn away by centuries of centuries of tumultuous Atlantic waters. Each wave approaches the rocks, which form a natural arch bridge, and within a fraction of a second sends a tower of white ocean spray into the air or shoots up through small geyser-like holes in the rock. With huge winds approaching from all sides and beautiful views of tall grass protruding from the jagged rocks, it can be a really dramatic, almost extraterrestrial place to stand.

And yet, literally right next to this national monument is Hammock Cove Resort & Spa, the newest entry in The Daily Beast’s The New Room With a View series.

When one thinks of an “all-inclusive” resort, the usual images are overflowing family hotels with watered down drinks, sub-par food and repetitive activities. With Hammock Cove, hotelier Robert Barrett tries to reinvent that image. The property feels exclusive, with only 42 villas along the protected water, each with its own private swimming pool; uninterrupted and personal service, thanks to 24-hour “ambassadors” assigned to your villa; free premium liqueurs and wine both in the room and throughout the resort; and luxury dining proposed by a Michelin-trained chef (a romantic meal in the romantic Lighthouse restaurant is a must) and an extensive wine list compiled by a house sommelier – all included.

A large part of the resort pays homage to the stone excavation site on which it was built, as well as the island on which it is located. All colors – inside and outside your villa – resemble the minerality of the land of Hammock Cove, and the vaulted ceilings of each room, soft wine linen and huge rain showers evoke traditional Caribbean luxury. Local artists can be seen throughout the hotel, especially inside along a road below the main building that leads to several of the villas.

The protected bay is shared with several other resorts along the coastline and frames the dramatic cliffs overlooking the water, which has a soft heel because it is located on the Atlantic side of an island. Most of the Hammock Bay villas overlook this bay and although it is sometimes noisy with the sound of the beach from an adjacent family resort, the wide open waters offer a cool refreshing view from the private terrace of each room.

And with such an all-inclusive experience, visitors may never want to leave Hammock Cove. But Antigua – an emerging one compared to tourist giants such as Jamaica and the Bahamas – gives visitors enough reason to head out and explore.

Of course there is the Devil’s Bridge. While Hammock Cove – which this writer fully brought out to review the hotel – technically “borders” on the park, the address is literally in the park. Like many Caribbean islands, Antigua is still struggling with the brutal legacy of slavery and colonialism. The locals publicly pass on folk tales and legends about families that have been destroyed by slavery, disease or sugar profiteers.

The dramatic milestone itself is in fact a strong reminder of that past, the name is the result of urban legends about slaves lured to the ancient formation by a cunning power, eventually meeting their downfall by jumping from its rocky, rock-strewn leap jumping edges.

But many of the island’s sights are full of the hope and feeling of community antiguanas shining over their country since the emancipation and independence of the government. The hilly terrain of the island is littered with churches, filled to the brim on Sundays, hymns that shine through the otherwise quiet streets. Old British forts – especially those overlooking English Harbor – are now looking forward to the natural beauty of the island and learning about the people through various presentations.

The old gun battery on Shirley Heights is perhaps the most famous, with its beautiful view of the island to the west and its role as host for the hugely popular Sunday night parties with a massive steel drum band and loads of people drinking rum punch and giant pork ribs food or marinated chicken. And excursions to view the Caribbean side of the island – with a hilly, lush rainforest and beautiful white sandy beaches such as Turners Beach – are a must.

But you can be forgiven for spending as much time as humanly possible in your private villa in Hammock Cove.

Take it from this writer, ordering hours to melt away from the included room service – recommended: the burger with a home-selected beef mix, blue cheese and an onion jam – to your private pool while you enjoy, sunbathe or lounge in your own hanging hanging chair. It would be understandable to get lost in the enchanting view, especially when a brown pelicans squadron takes a methodical turn to dive in the bay to scoop up a fish, or fail and try again and again.

.