Anti-war demonstration in Cambridge

Protesters are expected to take to the streets of the country on Thursday to protest the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. More than 300 demonstrations are planned across the country, including one scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in Cambridge.The protests are organized by MoveOn – a progressive public interest group. They demand a very clear declaration: no war with Iran and American troops outside the Middle East. An activist will gather in front of the MBTA stop at Harvard Square and will walk here at Cambridge Commune, where speeches are scheduled. The organizers ask participants to bring banners, placards and electronic candles.

