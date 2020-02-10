Anti-Trans Bill killed in South Dakota Senate Commission Vote

The controversial South Dakota HB 1057 appears to be almost dead, almost a month after its introduction.

The bill caught the anger of civil rights and medical groups for proposing criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe puberty blockers and hormone treatments to transgender youth in the state under the age of 16. HB 1057 was the first law of its kind to propose such criminal penalties to doctors according to care standards proposed by international medical institutions.

Representative Fred Deutsch drafted the bill with the help of many conservative groups such as the Minnesota Family Council, the Kelsey Coalition and the Family Policy Alliance. Similar bills appeared in various other states as part of a wider wave of anti-transgender legislators during the 2020 session.

After passing the House of Representatives in South Dakota with 46-23 votes, the bill was defeated Monday in a hearing of the South Dakota Health and Human Services Committee with 5-2 votes.

“It was really fantastic to see how the community reacts to this bill, and the broad coalition of people who oppose the hearing and the hearing in the house today,” Libby Skarin, ACLU South Dakota policy director, told the Daily Beast .

“It is the result that we wanted for a long time, so it really feels great.”

Over the past month, the opposition to the bill has tried to focus on the adverse effects that denying care for transgender youth would have on their mental and physical health.

Statistics from the Trevor project show that in 2019, 54% of the transgender youth surveyed by the organization in the past year “are seriously considering considering suicide”. Meanwhile, according to the Trevor project, it has been demonstrated that “adolescent suppression also significantly improves overall psychological functioning after just six months of care” and has considerably fewer suicidal ideas compared to those who did not receive such treatment.

In the past year alone, the Trevor project says it has handled 150 crisis calls from South Dakota youth, which is just a small percentage of what the LGBT youth group says are in the state in crisis.

Sam Brinton, head of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, said after the bill was voted in committee that the vote was a “resounding victory for trans young people in South Dakota” and, more importantly, a lifesaver for children in the state .

“We hope that any state considering similar accounts will join South Dakota to set aside these trans-youth attacks to focus on real priorities to promote the health and well-being of everyone,” Brinton said. “Thanks to the ACLU of South Dakota and to all local advocates and members of the SD Senate Health and Human Services Committee who held the line and stopped this misguided legislation.”

South Dakota has a few legislative mechanisms that can revive the bill, including a legislative “smoke-out” that allows the Senate to revive a bill within three legislative days after a committee vote if one third of the senators vote. Skarin said that the resounding victory in the Republican-controlled HHS committee should be enough to kill the bill, but she will feel “more confident” if the bill isn’t revived on Friday.

The delay between the House of Representatives vote and the Senate hearing eventually led to the committee voting to defeat the legislation, Skarin said. A senator in the committee, senator TK Rush, said during the hearing that during his six-year term as elected official, his office had made more calls on HB 1057 than any other piece of the legislature.

“It is heart-warming to see how strong South Dakotans were against HB 1057 and that elected officials in the state are resisting the misinformation and anti-transgender attacks that came from the proponents of the bill”

LGBT rights groups now say they hope the defeat of HB 1057 is a beacon for the other states that are considering similar legislation.

“It is heart-warming to see how strong South Dakotans was against HB 1057 and that elected officials in the state are fighting against the misinformation and anti-transgender attacks that came from proponents of the bill,” said Alphonso David, president of the human rights campaign after the defeat the bill. “Now, while similar bills are popping up in other states across the country, we hope that lawmakers from other states will follow South Dakota’s leadership by recognizing that these bills are unnecessary, harmful and have no place in our national law.”

If HB 1057 is not revived, it will be a new session without anti-transgender legislation enshrined in state law, and the fourth in a row since Governor Dennis Daugaard had vetoed an anti-transgender bathroom bill in 2016.

“I hope this trend continues,” said Skarin. “I hope that it also means that legislators will think twice in future sessions, and then think again about introducing these types of bills. So today we celebrate. “

.