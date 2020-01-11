Anti-gang program seeks basic | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Robins asks the city for a kind in kind or cheap space to lease. She has proposed the former Boy Scouts Hall as the ideal location due to the proximity of the Bernice Sayese Center, the basis for the other programming of the West Flat Citizens Group.

“We have been working on this for 13 years. We have programs within the Bernice Sayese Center that identify us as the place to contact someone who is conditionally released or enters the community,” she explained.

“But because we have a day care center and things like that and work here with children and young people, we need a separate office space [for the gang strategy.]”

She added that having a designated space is also important for creating a sense of pride in participants.

“We are trying to build their confidence. We are trying to build them. And having a nice environment and a safe environment will be a step closer to making it successful,” she said.

Robins’ request for a room will be received by the city council at their meeting on Monday, where it is likely to be forwarded to the Community Services Department for further consideration.

The province has made money available for the gang strategy for four years.

Robins emphasized that participants should no longer be involved with a gang and that the community should not be afraid that the program will come to the area.

“I don’t want people to be scared of an office opening. These are people who are already in our neighborhood,” she said.

“So if we work with 57 people and walk with them for four years to make sure they are successful, that’s the best thing that can happen to this community.”

In the 16 years that she worked at the Bernice Sayese Center, Robins said she saw the far-reaching impact that community-supported programs such as gang strategy can have.

“It’s the influence of generations on their children and their grandchildren,” she said.

“It really makes a difference in a community when you look at the big picture.”

–

alison.sandstrom@jpbg.ca

On Twitter: @alisandstrom