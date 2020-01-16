(Photo by: Josh Massie)

Anti-Flag have been active for over 20 years, and at the rate it is currently evolving, we are considering at least 20 more. This time, the group decided to present themselves in the present with an album entitled Vision 20/20 written only on the Asset administration. And it offers more than its performance, because its 11 aggressive tracks contain both a lyrical and melodically catchy punch.

Singer / guitarist Justin Sane discussed with AltPress exclusively on record January 17 via Spinefarm Records.

When in the Trump administration did you think 20/20 vision was necessary? Why did you feel the need to have a timestamp on this record which will inevitably be a massive moment in political history and to relay the problems that our country is currently experiencing?

JUSTIN SANE: Our previous record was released not too long ago, and it really wasn’t in our minds to sit down and write another record so quickly. I just think I see xenophobia with the way Trump spoke about asylum seekers in Central America and Mexico, obviously with the separation of children from their parents (and) keeping children in prisons and cages and religious discrimination with the Muslim ban caused everything to snowball to the point where the songs began to be written. We just felt like when we look back on history, we wanted people to know during this time that we were there and that we were not just staying silent. And we also wanted the opportunity to write our own future, you know? Our record is not only a criticism of Donald Trump, although that is certainly it, but we are also trying to offer a lot of optimism with the record. When we organize against these things which are obviously crimes against humanity and crimes against our planet, we can write to share them, and we can steer things in a positive direction. So when you look at our songs like “Unbreakable” or “20/20 Vision”, you know that “20/20 Vision” is a song we could go to. And it is a direction very different from that of the current administration.

Your last recording was American fall, and your most recent opens with the line “Hate conquers everything in the ashes of autumn”.

(Laughs.) To be honest, it was not intentional. I never even put it together. It’s rather good.

Maybe in the future, I’ll tell a story, and use an artistic license to tell it to people. (Chris) # 2 wrote this chorus. The reality and what I like about writing songs is the amount of ideas in your subconscious when you write. It’s so often after you’ve written a song, and you can play the song for a year or two, before you realize that the song came unconsciously from a completely different place than what you were consciously thinking about. And I would even say on this album, (when) I wrote the song “Unbreakable”, I really wanted the song to be written on movement and on people who get together without giving up and understand that when people get together, they could repair the wrongs.

Were the songs written before entering the studio?

The recording was basically done when we arrived at the studio. We had this vision of the record that came out in early 2020, and obviously, you know that the name is double-entry with the year 2020 and a vision of 20/20. # 2 had the idea to call the record Vision 20/20, it’s a different future in 2020, and how we saw ourselves writing a new story for ourselves. It brought me the idea as a title for the record, and I saw something completely different. I really loved it, but what immediately came to my mind was the idea of ​​being clear and seeing through the lies. You know, having a 20/20 vision every time someone feeds you with misinformation. And you know, the president is a compulsive liar. He says one thing one day and completely contradicts it the next day. He says we have to put children in cages because it is for our national security. And I say to myself, “No, no. It’s a smoke screen. We have to look through this. These are crimes against humanity.” He says that global warming does not exist. I say no. All the scientists say that it exists and that it is a danger for our planet. So I thought 20/20 vision meant something really different. We both came from different places, but it was exciting because it added more fuel to the concept of what could be the record.

What, apart from the political climate, inspired your writing?

We never put a president’s face on a record and we never had a president’s quote to start a song. We never called George Bush directly with the idea that we didn’t want to go out with our music. And when you watch Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” it’s a timeless song. Even if it was written at a very precise time. As with our song “Turncoat”, we always had in mind when we wrote this song (that) we didn’t want to name George Bush. The song was clearly written about George Bush at that time, but there will be a time in the future when we can apply this song to other politicians. We felt that Donald Trump’s actions were so blatant that it was absolutely important for us to point the guy directly.

That said, there are many other ideas that are certainly circulating in the file. One of them, and I think that is really important, is the fact that the power of the president’s words is something that is simply out of the graphics. You know, there is so much power in the words that the President uses. We’re from Pittsburgh, and that’s where the biggest anti-Semitic terrorist attack took place at the Tree Of Life synagogue. I went to school in this neighborhood. Our drummer (Pat Thetic) has lived in this neighborhood for a long time, and therefore, obviously, it is part of our community, and we are very close to that community. And you know, the Tree Of Life synagogue shooter cited Donald Trump’s rhetoric as inspiration for this shoot. He speaks in a coded language (where) racists and neo-fascists understand exactly what he is saying. And it encourages violence. Our song on this album, “It went off like a bomb” (explains that).

You mentioned “Turncoat”. Would you say that this album is a sequel to State of terror?

In many ways, personally, this is how I feel. Because we’re in a similar place, you know?

Throughout Anti-Flag’s long career, have you noticed any specific differences in the demographics of your audience over time?

When you come to an anti-flag show, the goal is to create a community and make it fun. The very first time I went to a punk show, I liked the fact that the music was aggressive, and it seemed a little dangerous to me. What was really exciting was that it was just a great time, even if it was really aggressive. People were looking for each other, and I could tell there was just that sense of community, and that’s what attracted me. So when we do a show, we want it to be a place where everyone has an equal chance to have a good time. Everyone at the show can feel as if they are coming alone, they have the opportunity to meet someone during the show. We literally take a break from each show and say shake hands with the person next to you, shake hands during a song and celebrate the fact that we’re all here and we can forget the bullshit outside of these walls for a few hours.

For me, one of the strongest statements from group activists came from Ian MacKaye in Minor threat song “In My Eyes” (which was later covered by Rage against the machine) where he goes, “You tell me I don’t make any difference / At least I fucking try / What did you do?” Do you have favorite lyrics from this new album?

One track I think is really fun on the album, and it comes from one of the funniest songs, “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down” because there is a lot of negativity. It’s so easy to just give up, and it’s so easy to say to yourself, “It’s fucking useless.” We have to remember that they want you to get frustrated, they want you to give up and they want you to feel like you can’t make a difference. I’m going to close the loop: being nice is punk. Being nice is radical. There is so much noise and so much bullshit about things like Twitter and social media in general. We have a president who literally makes up names that are disparaging to people. I think that when we have a president who makes up derogatory names, some of these names being racist like Pocahontas, the idea that you simply tell yourself to work actively to be nice to people is a radical step. Make America inclusive again.

Trump says things that are coded language to neo-Nazis and white supremacists. And one of them is “Make America Great Again”. “Make America Great Again” was the phrase of the great wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, in the 70s and 80s. And if you are not a white supremacist, you probably do not know it. But if you are a white supremacist, you know that. So when you hear Donald Trump running for president and his phrase is “Make America Great Again”, I think he is a white nationalist, and he knows exactly what he is saying.

With a Jewish girl!

Yes, he is ready to get around a lot of rules. This is not to say that it is not what is in his heart. There were many segregationists who had black friends. Just because certain things in your life contradict what you deeply believe in doesn’t mean you don’t believe in those things. And you can follow that by watching someone’s actions. And so, the actions that Donald Trump takes over and over again, I think that’s why we had to write a record.

Has there ever been a difficult political or personal message to articulate in a song?

Absolutely. Our song “Broken Bones” is intended to touch people who feel isolated and who have the impression that there is not much hope, whether in the political world, the social world or their personal life. . You know, you can’t be positive all the time, and there are ups and downs. For me, when I think back to this song, whether I knew it or not when I wrote it, I was writing it at a time when we were doing a lot of touring, and there were a lot of very bad personal things going on in my life. I couldn’t stop my world to deal with my personal problems and be able to try to fix my life. So it’s really a song about being out of control and a lot of the hardships you’re having, but you keep going and still hang on with your fingertips. You just hit it blank and crossed it. But ultimately, I was using the song to try to give people a little hope, and this song is about being in a hopeless place. There is also tongue and cheeks, because he says, “Broken bones and broken glass / Broken hearts and broken heads / Living life” like, “Oh, that’s great!”

Many supporters of Bernie Sanders have openly admitted that they did not vote after he lost the Democratic nomination in 2016. How can we fix this problem this year?

Honestly, I would vote for Mitt Romney if he was the Democratic candidate. Trump must leave because (he) actively promotes violence against others. It promotes hatred and division among people. And it demonizes the most vulnerable and those who are least able to defend themselves for political ends. I’ll be back on set in my hometown of Pittsburgh at the Tree Of Life Synagogue. There is no doubt in the Pittsburgh community that the blood of this shooting is partially in the hands of Donald Trump because of the rhetoric he used to encourage the person who committed this violent act. Trump must absolutely leave. It’s interesting because I was reading a Twitter thread of people who were supporters of Hillary and who are now supporters of Joe Biden, and it was amazing how many people in this thread said they would never vote for Bernie Sanders. I see the same discussions with people from the Bernie Sanders camp. I don’t think we can afford to have this kind of division between all of us to understand how dangerous Donald Trump is as president. Another four years of Donald Trump as president is another four years of children in cages and another four years of hindsight in our fight against the climate crisis.

Regarding “Christian nationalists,” some argue that Mike Pence is socially more dangerous to our nation than any other vice president. Was this song a “fuck you” for him and a “fuck you” for Trump for choosing him?

Absolutely. This song was absolutely inspired by Mike Pence. Jeremy Scahill of The Intercept called Mike Pence the most dangerous Christian nationalist vice president we’ve ever had. This article influenced me to write this song.

“Resistance Frequencies” is a solid conclusion to an aggressive case that comments on many issues within the Trump regime. Was it written to close the album, or was it chosen after it ended?

To be honest, it was written after the album ended. As you record songs and they materialize in the studio, you just start to hear where you think this song fits on a disc. From the first listen, we knew that it would be the last song on the disc because it is a festive song. It feels good and we wanted people to leave saying, “Yo, there is hope. All we have to do is fight for it. “

What general message do you think listeners should take from the album?

I think message # 1 is that cynicism is often our biggest enemy, and when we give up, when we stop and when we feel we can’t change things, Donald Trump and neo-fascism win. We can make a difference. There are a lot of amazing people in this world who don’t care about other people. Defend people who cannot defend themselves. You can do so by registering to vote. You can do this in your daily life with the way you treat others. You could volunteer at a food bank. You can get involved in a political organization or political campaign if that’s important to you, or you can join a militant organization. So I think the main message is that cynicism, abandonment and the feeling that we cannot make the world a better place or that we cannot make a difference is our enemy 1. If we give up and we are cynical about what happens when the bad guys win and we want the bad guys to lose. We are going to make the bad guys lose because we are going to keep fighting.

You can pre-order the new Anti-Flag 20/20 album Vision here. The group is currently on tour and you can get tickets here.

