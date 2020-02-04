Anthrax is a bio weapon. Can it also cure bladder cancer?

R. Claudio Aguilar, The Conversation

Can the dreaded anthrax toxin become an ally in the fight against cancer? Successful treatment of bladder cancer dogs with anthrax-related treatment suggests this.

Anthrax is a disease caused by a bacterium, known as Bacillus anthracis, which releases a toxin that causes the skin to break down and form ulcers, causing pneumonia and muscle and chest pain. To add to its sinister resume and to underline its deadly effects, this toxin is notoriously used as a bio weapon.

However, my colleagues and I have found a way to tame this killer and use it well against another threat: bladder cancer.

I am a biochemist and cell biologist who has been researching and developing new therapeutic approaches to cancer and genetic diseases for more than 20 years. Our laboratory has researched, designed and adapted means to combat diseases; this is our newest exciting story.

Of all cancers, the person who affects the bladder is the sixth most common and caused more than 17,000 deaths in the US in 2019. Of all patients undergoing surgery to remove this cancer, approximately 70% return to the doctor’s office with more tumors. This is psychologically devastating for the patient and makes the bladder cancer one of the most expensive to treat.

To make matters worse, there is currently a worldwide shortage of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, a bacterium that is used to make the desired immunotherapy for reducing bladder cancer recurrence after surgery. This situation makes it difficult for doctors to meet the needs of their patients. That is why there is a clear need for more effective strategies to treat bladder cancer.

Years ago scientists in the Collier laboratory modified the anthrax toxin by physically linking it to a naturally occurring protein called the epidermal growth factor (EGF) that binds to the EGF receptor, which is abundantly present on the surface of bladder cancer cells. When the EGF protein binds to the receptor – as a key fits into a lock – it causes the cell to flood the EGF anthrax toxin, which then causes the cancer cell to commit suicide (a process called apoptosis), while healthy cells are left alone.

In collaboration with colleagues from the medical school of Indiana University, Harvard University and MIT, we have developed a strategy to eliminate tumors with the help of this modified toxin. Together we demonstrated that this new approach allowed us to eliminate tumor cells taken from human, dog and mouse bladder cancer.

This underlines the potential of this medicine to offer an efficient and rapid alternative to current treatments (it can take two to three hours to be administered over a period of months). I also think the good news is that the modified anthrax toxin has spared normal cells. This suggests that this treatment may have fewer side effects.

These encouraging results led my laboratory to join forces with the Dr. group. Knapp in the Purdue veterinary hospital to treat dogs with bladder cancer.

Dog patients for whom all available conventional anti-cancer treatments were unsuccessful were eligible for these tests. Only after standard testing did the drug appear to be safe in laboratory animals and with the permission of their owners, six eligible dogs with terminal bladder cancer were treated with the anthrax-derived agent.

Two to five doses of this drug, delivered directly through a catheter into the bladder, were sufficient to reduce the tumor by an average of 30%. We consider these results impressive given the initial large size of the tumor and its resistance to other treatments.

Our employees at Indiana University Hospital have surgically removed bladder cells from human patients and sent them to my laboratory to test the agent. At Purdue, my team found that these cells were also very sensitive to the anthrax-toxin-derived agent. These results suggest that this new strategy against bladder cancer could be effective in human patients.

The treatment strategy that we devised is still experimental. That is why it is not yet available for the treatment of human patients. Nevertheless, my team is actively looking for the economic support and approvals required to move this therapeutic approach to human clinical trials. Plans to develop a new, even better generation of agents and to extend their application to the fight against other cancers are still ongoing.

R. Claudio Aguilar is associate professor of biological sciences at Purdue University

.