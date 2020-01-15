Anthony Todt admits killing wife, three children celebrating in Florida at home, says sheriff

A father confessed to killing his wife, three children and the family’s dog inside their rented home near Walt Disney World, authorities said on Wednesday.

Anthony Todt, 44, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder in connection with the murder of his 42-year-old wife Megan and their three children in Celebration, Florida, the county sheriff’s office said. Osceola. Todt has also been charged with an animal cruelty charge after confessing to killing the family dog ​​Breezy, authorities said.

“He is cooperating in the investigation, I can tell you a lot,” said Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson, describing the quadruple murder as “despicable.”

Authorities arrested Todt on Monday at around 9 a.m., while helping federal agents serve the father of three with an unrelated arrest warrant. Inside the house, MPs found the bodies of Megan and the three children – Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoey, 4.

The four family members were reportedly killed “in late December,” said Gibson. Authorities said an out-of-state family member asked for a family health check on December 29 after not hearing from them for two days.

MPs said they checked the house at the time, but left after being unable to communicate with anyone inside. They did not believe that the situation had risen “to a level of suspicion” which would justify entering or searching the home.

“There is an element of privacy,” said the sheriff. “Your house is your castle.”

Authorities now believe there is a “possibility” that Todt killed his family before members of the House completed the December health check, Gibson said. The sheriff said he would not go into details about the deaths of the four before the medical examiner’s report was released.

Relatives went online to report the disappearance of the Todt family on Wednesday, creating a Facebook group that quickly swelled to nearly 2,500 members. According to the authorities, no missing person reports have been filed for the family.

The family had recently moved from Colchester, Connecticut, to Celebration, Florida, a community on the outskirts of Disney World, designed and built by the Walt Disney Company.

“It is a tragedy and we mourn the loss in our close-knit community,” one of their neighbors, Lori Leighton, told The Daily Beast.

Authorities said that while Megan and the three children lived full-time in Florida, Todt would work in his Connecticut physiotherapy office during the week and fly to meet his family on weekends.

“I understand that the children and Megan mainly lived here. The kids were home schooled and I think they have been traveling, but they have been here for at least two years, “a neighbor of Celebration told The Daily Beast. “I was shocked and very upset. I don’t think anyone can understand how someone could do this. “

Gibson said federal agents contacted the sheriff’s office on January 9 regarding an investigation into Todt. Despite several attempts this weekend to speak to Todt and his family, the MPs were unable to get in touch but saw nothing suspicious on the North Village property.

The sheriff added that he did not know the details of the federal arrest warrant, but said he was linked to activities in Connecticut. A spokesperson for the Connecticut District Attorney General confirmed that his office is working on a case involving Todt, but said the warrant is currently under seal.

Todt is also under investigation by the Connecticut Attorney General’s office for a potential violation of the False Claims Act, a spokesman for the Daily Beast confirmed. The law targets fraudulent insurance claims from medical providers.

Anthony and Megan Todt were both physiotherapists and worked together in the family physiotherapy practice, which has offices in Connecticut.

“We mourn with the family and friends of the victims, as well as with the community for this tragic loss of innocent lives,” said Gibson on Wednesday.

According to court records, the Todt family has faced increasing financial pressure in recent years. In addition to an order to evict the family celebration home on December 22, citing a missing payment of $ 4,921 in December, Todt was struggling to maintain his physiotherapy practice in Connecticut.

State records show that Anthony’s physiotherapy license expired in September and was not renewed, while his wife’s license was due to expire in late January.

