Anthony Pettis wants to be back in the winning streak at UFC 246 after his loss to Nate Diaz last summer. But the Milwaukee star has recently shown why he believes his loss of Diaz is due to mental errors rather than lack of skills.

Pettis comments on the loss to Diaz

The year 2019 started impressively for Pettis when former lightweight champion Stephen Thompson bombed in March. It was a stunning win for “Showtime”, not just because of it was a highlight roll finish, but because it was Pettis’ welterweight debut.

As a result of this victory, Pettis had to face Diaz again in the welterweight division in August. However, “Showtime” could not use his dynamism because he unanimously lost the fight.

Now, before fighting Diego Ferreira tonight, Pettis had this to say about his loss to Diaz (quotes about MMA junkie):

“I’m sitting in the back fighting and that’s what happens,” said Pettis. “It’s chaos. It just taught me. Victories and losses – people will judge me no matter what happens. I only need two or three victories to get to the top again … I broke my foot. I don’t kick any Checks, I don’t do that. I threw a check from Nate Diaz and broke my foot. It was just a mental mistake and I saw it (afterwards).

“You watch the fight with the wonder boy. My nose is broken, but I have remained so true to my schedule. You saw my forward pressure, hands up, low kick, low kick, low kick. In the Diaz fight I change my stance and throw hayers. It was a mental loss. “)

It’s an interesting attitude to the fight and there were some pretty wild exchanges in the fight. Diaz fans, however, could argue that the outcome is more related to the game plan and skills of the Stockton star.

Pettis feels great before returning to 155

Tonight will be the first time that Pettis has been fighting lightweight since October 2018 when he lost to Tony Ferguson via TKO (corner stop). When discussing his decision to return to 155, Pettis said the following:

“The training camp, the mindset and just the energy that I had in these battles? Oh, it felt so good. The reason I went back to 155 is because my weight has dropped by 12 to 15 pounds and I was ready to start reducing again. “

It will be interesting to see what Pettis (22-9) looks like tonight. Ferreira (16-2) is not a big star yet, but the Brazilian has played a role lately and won five times in a row.

UFC 246 is hosted by the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.