Anthony Joshua could have his own Rumble in the Jungle, while Eddie Hearn confirms conversations about the DR Congo fight - The Sun

ANTHONY JOSHUA was able to get his own Rumble in the Jungle after there were talks for the Brit star to fight in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Muhammad Ali has arguably achieved the most famous victory in boxing history when he knocked out George Foreman in eight rounds to win the world heavyweight title in October 1974.

Muhammad Ali won the Rumble in the Jungle against George Foreman to win the heavyweight world title in 1974

Joshua has been approached to fight in DR CongoCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Ali’s iconic victory took place in the country then known as Zaire and was broadcast worldwide to a TV audience of over a billion people.

It was partly funded by the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and commented on by British broadcaster Sir David Frost.

Promoter Eddie Hearn unveiled the May 20 stadium in Kinshasa, which hosted the original match, is under reconstruction and he has been approached about Joshua replicating history and defending his belts there.

Hearn told BBC Sport: “Meetings were held about that.

“The DRC wants to regenerate the stadium. That is special, that is inheritance. That is career determination. It is probably the most famous location in the world, or combat, of all time.

“It is currently pie in the air, but the approach is there.

“[Joshua] wants to create a legacy in sport. If you look at the resume, it is boxed everywhere in the UK, in Madison Square Garden, Saudi Arabia.

“To put Africa, China and the Far East on the CV, that’s when you reach global star status. He has no interest in that, but he wants to create history.”

Joshua was stunned last June when underdog challenger Andy Ruiz Jr scored an upset to dethrone the 30-year-old from the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

But AJ roared back in the rematch in early December and demanded revenge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hearn has already hinted that the unified champion could return to the Middle East for a mega-money Battle of Britain against Tyson Fury.

But that will have to wait, because Joshua has signed mandatory defense against Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, while Fury deontay Wilder again next month, with a triple game also signed.

Hearn is still negotiating conditions with IBF challenger Pulev while keeping an eye on a stadium fight in the UK – but offers to fight abroad will make more money for the heavyweights.

The promoter explained: “For AJ we have established that the IBF obligation was mentioned long before the WBO.

“Kubrat Pulev is the leader, but in this situation Kubrat Pulev is of course mandatory and thinks” I want as much money as possible for this fight “.

“We want to fight in the UK – that’s probably the place where there is the least money for this fight.

“But at the end of March or early June for us, we asked for many locations in the mix – Emirates, Spurs, Twickenham, Millennium Stadium.

“It’s time to come home. But Pulev has to agree with that and hopefully we’ll get that over the line.

“If you asked him where he wants his next fight to be, he would say London, so that’s what we’re trying to deliver.”

Joshua regained his heavyweight belts against Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Joshua is expected to face Kubrat Pulev, with whom he would fight in 2017 before the Bulgarian was wounded, in his next fight Credit: AFP or licensors

