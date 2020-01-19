Anthony Cirelli scores first career hat trick, Lightning defeated Jets 7-1 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

With his third goal, Cirelli had lost control of the puck, but got it back. He said he would pass it on to Tyler Johnson when the puck bounced into the sticks of Jets defender Dmitry Kulikov.

“You know, they are not common in this competition and it is super difficult,” said Cirelli about a hat trick. “So I take everything I can get. Like I said, it was a happy jump to hit his stick and go inside. “

Nikita Kucherov scored twice and Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also had goals for Tampa Bay (29-15-4), which lost 3-2 to Minnesota on Thursday-evening. Ondrej Palat picked up three assists and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each contributed a few.

Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets (25-19-4), which ended a three-position homestand with 1-2-0. They are 3-3-0 in their last six games.

“They have just started a hot start,” said Roslovic of the visitors. “Brush it off and get ready for a big road trip.”

Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to achieve his 10th consecutive win, corresponding to the longest win of his NHL career. He won 10 consecutive wins from February 9 to March 5, 2019.

“I know we had a 3-0 lead after one (point), but you knew a proud team would push there,” said coach Jon Cooper from Tampa Bay.

“(Winnipeg) got 18 shots and (Vasilevskiy) stood all the time, so it gives you a little breathing space when you come to the end of the second knowing that we have saved him back there. He is a big part of this run that we are doing. “

After ending the 10-game win streak, the Lightning are 2-2-0 in their last four games. Kucherov has five goals in his past three games.

Hellebuyck was drawn midway through the second period after five goals on 12 shots. Brossoit replaced him and made 12 saves.

Tampa Bay led 3-0 after seven shots on goal in the first period. Winnipeg had five shots.

The scoring opened with Palat going back to a backlog by Cirelli, and he hit Hellebuyck’s puck at 9:27 of the first.

A shot from Jet’s top scorer Kyle Connor hit a goal post a few minutes later.

“There are a bunch of guys who are hung up for big ones, and if they didn’t, it was because the puck didn’t go inside the post, it went outside the post,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “Nobody was good tonight, including the coach.”

Kucherov and Stamkos went together and entered Hellebuyck alone, with Kucherov recording his 21st goal of the season at 12:21 PM.

Palat fed Cirelli again and sent Hellebuyck a backhand at 7:07 PM.

Kucherov scored his 22nd of the season at 7:21 of the second and Verhaeghe made it 5-0 at 11:10 and sent Hellebuyck to the bench.

Roslovic placed one past Vasilevskiy after Mathieu Perreault intercepted a Tampa Bay pass in front of the net and fed him for a quick shot at 11:44.

Winnipeg beat the visitors 23-16 after the middle period.

After Cirelli’s third goal, Killorn scored his 20th of the season to make it 7-1 at 10:45.

A goal from Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers with 3:20 left was not allowed to interfere with the goalkeeper by Nicholas Shore.

“We had a stinker and we have to continue,” said Jets Center Mark Scheifele.

Winnipeg travels to Chicago for a game Sunday. Tampa Bay starts its all-star break and only plays again on January 27 in Dallas.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 17, 2020.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press