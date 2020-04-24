Anthony Bourdain’s favorite meals around the world

Anthony Bourdain was never shy about what he liked and didn’t like. If there’s one thing we all knew about him, it’s that he never kept his word, no matter how hard it was sometimes. However, that was all part of his charm. A brutal honest, smart guy we all knew and loved. He was invited to the homes of millions of people each week to show them a new side of a different place. It has always taught us something and inspired us to go out and explore other cultures.

In the 18 or so strange years he traveled the world on television, bypassing from continent to continent, he found some incredible dishes that could never get out of his head. Unexpectedly, however, some of his favorite meals were those that were close to home, sometimes even on the street from his apartment. This list consists of some about whom he never stopped talking and that he claimed to be his absolute favorites.

12 Steak Frites at this classic French bistro in Paris

Bourdain was no stranger to the more expensive side of French cuisine. He knew the ups and downs of any fine food menu and never left them. However, sometimes a simple, traditional French bistro dish is all he wanted. This Steak Frites in Paris was a comfortable food that I always longed for.

11 This Super Indulgent Burger at the Minetta Tavern in New York

This is no regular burger from any old tavern. For starters, it costs over thirty dollars, quite expensive for a burger if you ask us. It is made of dry ruby, steak skirt and chest. This makes the burger ridiculously tender and juicy. Anthony claimed to be the best burger in New York.

10 The quintessence of Brooklyn Pizza at Di Fara

People from New York and New Jersey know good pizza and take it very seriously. So when it comes to one of America’s favorite meals, you know Bourdain had his say. It was traditional and he didn’t like his pie full of garnish. This simple Brooklyn was going.

9 Succulent Suckling Pig from Restaurante Fernando In China

While many believe that Chinese food is the fat you get in small white containers, Bourdain knew better. He traveled extensively in China to his performances and found amazing food in the vast country. This breastfeeding in Macau is an example.

8 The most tender Yakitori from Toriki Main in Japan

Yakitori is a traditional Japanese cuisine. It is basically a very good quality chicken, skewer and grilled over an open fire. It was one of the most popular Anthony meals in the world. He discovered it in Japan and Toriki Maine is always there to take care of it.

7 This Cioppino from Tadich Grill in San Francisco was his target

San Francisco, located right in the Pacific Ocean, is known for its wonderful seafood. There is almost no wrong choice if you are looking for fresh things. If you like everything, Bourdain has recommended this Cioppino. It is a stew that has crab, fish, squid, mussels and scallops!

6 Kansas City is known for its barbecue and loved the sides by Joe

Joe’s is a basic barbecue audience in Kansas City that serves all your carnal, smoky desires. If you are ever in the area, Anthony said go here. He never missed a chance to hit a big plate side if he was anywhere near this place!

5 Best Tortilla De Patata in Spain by La Ardosa

Spain hosts a crazy amount of delicious dishes. It was one of the food capitals of the world. With so many places to go, it can be difficult to decide. Fortunately, you can put these potatoes on the list to try. It is a very simple dish, but when made properly it is heavenly.

4 Deep-Fried New Jersey Hot Dogs from Hiram’s

New Jersey is probably best known for a few things. The two most popular are probably pizza and pork. But any Garden State native, including Bourdain, knows that Jersey also has some serious hot dog kiosks. Hiram’s is considered the best in the state. They are fried. Need we say more?

3 The most delicious hummus from Le Chef in Lebanon

Lebanon is not known for tourism, but this is an idea that Anthony tried to change in people’s minds around the world. She said the Middle East has great cuisine if only people were willing to give it a try. This hummus was something he discovered and never forgot.

2 This Meaty Bân Châ In Vietnam from Bun Cha Huong Lien

Vietnam was probably Anthony Bourdain’s favorite place in the world. In fact, he said it many times on his show. He loved the food, the people and the atmosphere of the country. Noodle bowls were something they loved, especially this one.

1 Kogi Truck Tacos in L.A. was his favorite snack late at night

Tacos, who doesn’t love them? One of the most popular places in Los Angeles is a food truck by chef Roy Choi. These are fac tacos, which combine Korean and Mexican aspects of culinary traditions. Every time Anthony was in L.A., he always found the truck to grab.

