Anthony Anderson reports how he got his comedy

“Delicious Tony, the only one. If there is another, he is a swindler. "

– Anthony Anderson

When you were a child in the 00s, you grew up with Anthony Anderson. Barber Shop, Kangaroo Jack, All about the Andersons – he was everywhere, but he only got the status of a famous star in 2014. Now Andre is like America's father. But no matter how famous the man gets, Tasty Tony is a pretty rough stand-up comic name.

Anthony knows that. And, as he explains in the latest episode of People’s Party with Talib Kweli, although he’s always funny, he’s not always funny enough to be on stage and tell jokes. In the clip above, Anderson talks about his beginnings while standing when he was * gulp * Tasty Tony. Although it's difficult to imagine an audience that Anthony Anderson isn't laughing at, his first time on stage was such a spectacular failure that they cut off his microphone and lights.

“I was on stage for maybe 20 seconds and left, and I had never missed anything like that in my craft. So I went to the bathroom and I was shaking uncontrollably and Guy Torry came into the bathroom … He said, 'Hey man, how are you? Don't let that happen, man, get up again and again … you know what you shouldn't do next time … I drove home silently with the windows down and tears running down my face because I was so humbled by the experience was. "

Anthony finally figured it all out (and it probably started by dropping "Tasty Tony"), but it's encouraging to know that even the funniest of us had to start somewhere. Remember you could fail on stage, but you will probably never bomb so badly that they turn off the lights and make you cry. Check out the clip to find out why Tasty bombed Tony so hard and how that moment led to the Anthony Anderson we know and love today.

