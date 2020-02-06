Antetokounmpo seems like Bucks 76ers beat 112-101

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the Milwaukee Bucks did the right thing by keeping a pat on the trading deadline.

The ruling MVP competition and his teammates continued to roll on Thursday evening.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds in a 112-101 win over the struggling Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee made no action on the deadline and preferred to stay with the team that has set a league-best 44-7 record and is on track to become the third team in the league history to win 70 games.

“I think many teams get players so they can play against us, so they can better guard us,” Antetokounmpo said. “But I think we are the best team in the NBA; we have the best record in the NBA.

“For me, I think there should be no change. Thank goodness there was none. I think the guys that we have, the chemistry that we have in the team, are great now. The guys we have play great. These are the guys I have been at war with all season and I am glad we have the same team. “

The swarming defense of Milwaukee obstructed the 76ers and their all-star center Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia shot only 37.4% out of the field (37 out of 99) and Embiid was 6 out of 26, contributing 19 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes.

“Tonight I missed a lot of wide open looks,” said Embiid, who was 3 out of 10 at a distance of 3 points. “We came up with a plan to shoot lots of three, especially with the way they guard us. I am proud of my teammates. I felt tonight, compared to the previous games, that we were participating. “

The Bucks won for the 12th time in 13 games and knew a crooked Christmas Day loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. The Sixers closed a 0-4 fluctuation with losses to Atlanta, Boston and Miami.

Bucks ahead Khris Middleton, limited to four points in the first half, finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia (31-21) with 25 points and Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

“I don’t think they had much of the rhythm they wanted,” Middleton said. “I think we have done a fantastic job of playing physically and not polluting.”

Antetokounmpo had 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds for the fifth consecutive game and the 14th time this season. He became only the fifth player in franchise history to record a 30-20 game and the first since Vin Baker in February 1996.

He also became the first player in the NBA to play five straight 30-15 games since the 1985-86 season.

“It’s crazy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m glad we win and we play well. But I can get a lot better. I can be smarter; I can be sharper. I can make better strides in time, 3-point shots and 2-point shots. is the mentality that I have. “

Center Brook Lopez was in trouble early for the Bucks, but twin brother Robin filled in nine points while effectively guarding Embiid.

Milwaukee, ranked No. 1 in the league in defense, held an opponent for the 22nd time this season for the 22nd time, a league high.

“I noticed the defense tonight, both the activity and the length,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “Both teams are long and athletic, but I think we controlled the paint and the boards. If we can reach the 3-point line, maybe we can exclude someone. “

Milwaukee highlighted the Sixers at 30 points and had a 60-50 rebound advantage.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help the Bucks with a 54-51 lead at break.

Embiid was out of the field 1 for 10 and had four points, while Harris led the Sixers with 12 points.

The Bucks defeated the Sixers, 32-23, in the third quarter, aided by eight points each from Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Milwaukee led in the last quarter with no less than 17 points.

43.045080

-87.917386

.