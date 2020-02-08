Antelope Canyon is over tourist AF, is it still worth it?

There is nothing wrong with a bit of #wanderlust, but it seems that some of those travel programs turn into tramplegrams.

The growth of social media combined with cheap airline tickets and Airbnb has pushed the number of trips to new levels and destinations are starting to learn that more visitors are not always better. It’s great that the travel buggy has become so contagious, but the world’s most popular hotspots – especially some delicate ones – can only handle so much traffic. Take a look at the Greek island of Santorini, where crowds have so overwhelmed the narrowed paved paths that it now feels like you’re navigating through a busy nightclub. Or how about the crowds on Mount Everest, which now leave hundreds of tons of garbage to be flown in every year.

A little closer to home, over-tourism has hit one of North America’s most photographed destinations: Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona. The picturesque place has become so busy that they are forced to cancel part of their tours. Located about an hour’s drive from the Grand Canyon, you have certainly seen the iconic photos of both Upper and Lower Antelope Canyon; it has been used as a desktop background by Microsoft Windows and as the background of many smartphone brands.

Those who are looking for the perfect snap of the distinctive sandstone of the slot canon have recently faced extraordinary waiting times. Upper Antelope Canyon had a row of up to five hours for photo trips in early December – and that was with a pre-reserved time slot in what should be the slower time of the year. As a result, those luxury photo tours have been permanently stopped. You no longer have to set up stores in the gap for hours with a tripod and digital single-lens reflex camera because it simply shortens the time for everyone else. The good news is that regular tours are still going on (tours are the only way to see it) and you can still take photos with your phones and regular cameras, but this shows what happens when too many people want to visit.

While we were planning our trip, we had read about the overcrowding online because a number of people (in reviews) had said it was difficult to take pictures of the gap without bystanders. YouTubers evaluated different tour operators and suggested that some guides were better at getting clear pictures, while others were not that skilled. The overall picture that was painted was that this was a bit of a conveyor belt experience. Instead of absorbing one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, it sounded like we would be shaken through.

As I swept through Instagram photos to observe optimum shooting angles of the gap, I discovered that my travel friend and professional photographer Claudio Bezerra had just been there, so I turned to him to get his insight. Based on his experience, he recommended seeing Lower Antelope Canyon and joining Ken’s Tours, which I continued with. You can opt for a General Tour for $ 40, with a maximum group size of 10 or a Deluxe Tour, for $ 80 and a maximum group size of four people. Please note that all tours are also stacked on a Navajo park permit of $ 8.00, a Navajo sales tax of 6 percent and a handling fee of 6 percent per reservation. We went with the Deluxe Tour and on our day they had enough guides that they took us in two. When we walked to the gap, I was optimistic that it would not be too busy, but that changed quickly.

At the entrance to the gorge, which – from a distance – looks like nothing more than a crack in the ground, was a huge crowd. There were at least 150 other people waiting their turn to climb the steep ladder in the gorge and start their tour. I started seeing what the online reviews had referred to.

However, I can report that the canyon operators have done a fantastic job spreading the groups and that this was the only crowd I saw that day. It seems that the operators work better with each other – or at least on this day – and they managed to set clusters apart so that everyone could make their clear shots. When we invaded the Lower Antelope Canyon and were enveloped by the red-orange sandstone, we really didn’t meet too many other people.

The experience itself is quite surreal when you move through these picturesque parts of stone and sand. The light comes up from the sky and dances on the walls to create different shades of orange, amber, ginger, red and everything in between. It feels like you are in this huge gap; as if two mountains were pulled apart and you walked down below to walk into the created cracks. It is hard to believe that this was all conceived by water that flowed through the rocks for thousands of years.

Our photos were free from strangers, and although we didn’t use a tripod, it really wasn’t necessary. It is almost impossible to take a bad photo – regardless of your skill level – and the tour operators know the best shooting spots. So here is the hope that the cancellation of luxury photo trips is part of the management of over-tourism because they are aimed at making more basic tours run smoothly and with much more reasonable waiting times.

If you see Antelope Canyon, we have a few final thoughts to improve your visit:

1. Plan ahead

You are in Page, Arizona, which can give you the impression that it is a quiet, slow place and you can just appear at your leisure for the adventure. Although the city is quiet with around 7,500 inhabitants, the gap sees four million people a year, so treat this as you would with any other destination full of tourists. The only way to see the gap is during a tour, so book your seats early. The longer you wait, the less chance you have of finding an opening.

2. Watch out for page

Antelope Canyon is located in Page, Arizona, not the safest of all cities. Who knows? We certainly did not, but we did get an early taste. As we drove in at night, a walking dead zombie (drunk or drugged, confused person) stumbled from the tall weeds straight into oncoming traffic on a dual carriageway. While the vehicle in front started to drive slower to prevent them from being run over, we turned around and continued to drive without interest to find out how that film ended. It’s best not to spend much time in the city and if you do, keep your eyes open.

3. Visit Horseshoe Bend

When you visit Page, make sure you visit Horseshoe Bend, about 10 minutes from Antelope Canyon. It is another photogenic place that is worth stopping for. Also note that Page is located on Lake Powell, a reservoir of the Colorado River. There are many great water activities to participate in – especially in the summer months. But those who are looking for a more relaxing experience on the lake must enjoy a sunrise or sunset. Both Stud Horse Point and Wahweap Overlook offer beautiful views.

