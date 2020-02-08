Antarctica has the hottest temperature ever The new daily newspaper

The highest measured temperature has been recorded on the continent of the Antarctic. In a research station, 18.3 ° C was temporarily measured.

According to the Argentine broadcaster Esperanza, who collected the data, the measurement is 0.8 ° C higher than the previous record on the southernmost continent of the world of 17.5 ° C in March 2015.

The tweet with the news from the Argentine Weather Association was shared by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The Antarctic Peninsula, the northwest tip near South America, is one of the regions with the fastest warming on Earth. According to the WMO, temperatures have risen by almost 3 ° C in the past 50 years.

About 87 percent of the glaciers along the west coast have “withdrawn” during these decades and have “accelerated retreat” in the past 12 years.

Professor James Renwick, a climate researcher at Victoria University of Wellington, told the Guardian Australia that the WMO committee would likely come back to ratify the protocol.

“The reading is impressive since it was only five years ago that the previous record was set, and that’s almost a degree higher.” It is a sign of the warming that has taken place there and that is much faster than the global average, ”he said.

“It’s surprising to set a new record quickly, but who knows how long it will take? Maybe not that long. “

Esperanza, near the northern tip of the peninsula, has been collecting data since 1961.

The measurement breaks the 2015 record for the Antarctic continent, which was defined by the WMO as the main landmass and adjacent islands.

The record for the Antarctic region – defined as all land and ice south of 60 degrees latitude – was 19.8 degrees Celsius on Signy Island in January 1982, according to WMO.