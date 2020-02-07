Antarctica appears to have broken a heat record

The temperature in Northern Antarctica reached almost 65 degrees (18.3 degrees Celsius), a likely heat record on the continent best known for snow, ice, and penguins.

The measurement was carried out on Thursday in an Argentine research base and has yet to be checked by the World Meteorological Organization.

“Everything we’ve seen so far suggests a likely legitimate record,” said Randall Cerveny, who is researching records for the organization, in a statement. He added that he was waiting for the full data to be confirmed.

The research base, called Esperanza, is located on a peninsula that extends towards the southern tip of South America. The peninsula has warmed considerably in the last half century – almost 5.4 degrees (3 ° C) according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Cerveny said the unusually high temperature was due to rapid warming of the air coming down from a mountainside in the short term.

The previous record of 63.5 degrees (17.5 degrees Celsius) was set in March 2015.

Climate change warms Antarctica and the Arctic – the polar regions of the earth – faster than other regions of the planet.

According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) annual report released in December, the Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world. There is no similar annual report for Antarctica.

