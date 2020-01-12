Answers to the dwindling super masses in New Zealand could provide clues for Australia

In 2015, the competition’s average attendance was 19,163, making it easily the world’s largest rugby competition with average attendance.

Loading

In 2017, this overall average had dropped to just 14,436, a drop in visitor numbers of 24.67 percent in just two years.

In 2019, the number of visitors to games on kiwi soil in regular season decreased by a further 6 percent compared to the previous year, as large pockets with empty seats in the stadiums cause a great deal of suffering and a lack of atmosphere, not to mention the loss of the Revenue.

In its debut year in 1996, Super Rugby had its last start on the calendar (March 1). A quarter of a century later, traditional winter sports have their earliest start (January 31) and meet a cricket match between Black Caps and India Twenty20.

New Zealand rugby has admitted its concern about the dwindling crowd and has started early to address the 2020 problem. Feedback from fans has resulted in a half hour reduction in kick-off times – previous slot machines from 7:05 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Children’s membership options have also been introduced through the five super franchises.

But there are also broader issues that, according to marketing experts, need to be addressed.

Many options

Rugby and sport in general are now facing tough opponents in a highly competitive market.

Dr. Sandra Smith – Lecturer in Marketing at the Graduate School of Management at the University of Auckland Business School – gets to the point.

“People are just bombarded with choices, just generally what to do with their free time,” she says of the modern battle for player attention.

“We not only compete with other things in New Zealand, we are now competing globally with what is on offer.

Winning attracts more fans, of course, but it’s not the only factor

“The traditional kiwi sporting events that would attract a lot of consumers are likely to have a little trouble drawing millennials and even Gen X because they are much more digital and therefore much more skillful at training than what they want to see as they do want to see it. “

That, she says, is now showing up in highlights such as packages and social media clips as a very popular option.

“They don’t tend to watch sports, but they just want to see it in their own way,” says Smith.

“What is changing is that we have so many different ways to consume sports that it is easier for people not to show up and still enjoy and consume the event in some way.”

“It is no longer just a question of where you are sitting in the stadium, but also of what experiences you can have with this ticket.”

Brand strategist Korey Rubenstein

Crowds continue to play an important role, says Smith. Those who do not show up should be asked why they do not show up and the entire “trip” for the customer – from information about the event to the decision to buy a ticket to the point of appearance and how they feel afterwards. needs to be examined.

“The event is not the same without the crowd. So the crowd becomes part of the event. There is a co-creation.

“If it’s not really like that, it’s not exactly the same, it doesn’t create the added value that people come in for. So it’s kind of a catch-22.”

Yuri Seo – another senior lecturer in marketing at the University of Auckland Business School – notes that leisure time seems to be getting shorter, mainly because of the blur of work and non-work and because people are becoming more entrepreneurial in their careers.

So now there must be some real incentives for people to tune in to the game, let alone think about it.

Increase the value

Free entry was a successful unique tactic for the 2018 Miter 10 Cup final between Auckland and Canterbury in Eden Park.

The 20,156 that would have appeared would have roughly doubled what would otherwise have been expected, and were believed to be the largest crowd in this competition in 12 years.

Obviously, giveaways are not a realistic long-term option, but the gimmick at least showed that people are still interested.

Due to the saturation and equality, only top fights or some star players will no longer be enough to seduce the masses.

Waratah’s players warm up at Brookvale Oval.Credit:AAP

As Smith alludes to, there has to be an “added value” to the appearance.

This can be part of a great atmosphere, but it can also be means of transportation and parking, where accessibility seems largely insignificant, but can actually be an important factor in deciding whether people are present.

“People will weigh the cost of doing something with the benefits, and if the costs outweigh the benefits, they won’t,” she says.

“And this is really for the organizers to clarify the compromise, which is the most important thing.

“Some have to worry if they don’t address that.”

Seo notes that the match is no longer the absolute focus of interest for many people who participate.

“Yes, the game itself is important, but it’s the environment and the facilities and entertainment that you put in between,” he says.

Technological advances such as television screens, various camera perspectives, additional social media input, audio data from referees and the like should be seen as crowd aids, he says.

Make fans “sticky”

However, getting people to sit in the stadium is only part of the challenge

That is not all the hard work. Organizations then have to make the fans “sticky,” says Korey Rubenstein – a scholarship holder for brand strategies at the University of Waikato.

He believes there has to be a strong focus on engagement and unforgettable interactions so that they don’t get lost.

One of these pull factors results from brand value, with a pronounced affinity for a club being an obvious attraction. The All Blacks are the clear example.

“This is the New Zealand national team and for many fans it is much more than just a win or a loss,” says Rubenstein.

“It’s about being part of the brand’s story, it’s about being part of that story.

“You could recognize an Apple logo after a mile and know that it was Apple. And you probably know the slogan for Nike, adidas and all these big global brands.

“Well, unless the team’s fans think about this kind of excellence, it’s not in the head and it’s just not important, it’s an afterthought.

“If these other franchisees don’t try to create and promote that identity, it’s nothing but a commodity and can be complemented by any other activity, any form of entertainment.”

The American Rubenstein, who moved to New Zealand about four years ago, notes that fans in some parts of the world are now also called “guests” – an interpretation of the “hospitality mentality”.

Punters may require a little more imagination from the organizers regarding pre-game and half-time entertainment. Credit: Stuart Walmsey

Everything about their experience has to be quality, he says. This means from the arrival and departure to the event location to everything in between, especially the food, which has long been a major criticism due to the overpriced and low-quality offers.

“It’s actually an all-day affair,” he says. “Fans get up, that’s what they think.

“It is no longer just about the game. The game is the catalyst that brings everything to fruition, but while you are there you want this complete and holistic experience.

“Eating is a big deal. Entertainment and eating go hand in hand and it is something you remember. It is one of your main needs. It does not mean that we want simple food, we want food that we remember become and. ” We think is a good value. “

Reward loyalty

It also doesn’t necessarily have to attract new fans. Just prevent your regulars from having an average time to make sure they attend more than they don’t.

A major problem, according to Rubenstein, is that companies are not adequately “segmenting” the market – a common approach used by hotels and airlines to reward more committed people or those with higher expenses.

He points out that large US sports franchises have adopted the model, but it continues to be popular in New Zealand.

“The moment the fan or guest enters the venue, they are treated with a certain class of service,” says Rubenstein. And that is usually determined by the class of ticket they have.

“You see this segmentation in the live sports world, which is no longer just about where you are sitting in the stadium, but rather what experiences you can have with this ticket.”

“It could be a tour of the dressing room or the gym or a look behind the scenes to warm up or meet part of the team, or access to the lounge with cocktails and loungers, etc.”

Membership in the Super Rugby season is starting to include more of this, and Rubenstein says companies should no longer switch to “everyone” because that “everyone” would prefer to watch their big screen TV in the lounge.

Instead, consumers should be ranked as to who is most loyal and who offers the greatest added value to retain customers, he says. And that you can’t treat stubborn ticket buyers for the year in advance the same way as late rocker-ups where companies have to know their guests.

“Are they doing research?” Rubenstein wonders.

“It’s about brand strategy 101, about understanding consumers – who they are and what their needs are – and being very innovative in a very competitive market.”

When MLB baseball teams play a whopping 81 regular season games a year and NBA basketball players even have 41, the eight look super easy for Super Rugby in comparison.

“It is worth using the time and effort of fans to get to these games and really pulling out all the stops to reward them and encourage them to be there,” said Rubenstein.

“You have to start focusing on the fans or the customers.

“This is customer orientation. It does not mean that the customer is always right. It means ensuring that you know the customer, that you understand their motives and that you always show your best foot for the customer.

“I think they realize that if they don’t adapt, the script will hang on the wall for them.”

Stuff.co.nz

Most seen in sports

Loading