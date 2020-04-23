ANSWER: Poll weekend work hard to find the right mix of distraction, and kids education pandemic | Regional | Pique newsmagazine

Over the past few weeks, Pique Research and Co. Glacier Media’s parent company in Canada is carefully way in the wilderness and into their daily routines COVID 19 sudden outbreak deported.

We found that the most intimate with the interactions of private hoarders and swindlers, feugiat at home, and that he desires to punish in this way seems to be lucky enough to have the enjoying of them are dull and ordinary sense.

Then decided to see what action to combat their parents, 24 hours a day. Late month, and learned that 44 percent of Canada age 14 or younger, and the children of the “difficult” time for the whole day.

Which is implemented by the children discover ways organizations maintain discipline teleconferencing daily activities at home, as the last level students to study various somehow six weeks. Still, the column is that no government has come together in such a calendar on the day on which will go to public school children learning inside the classroom.

Faced with this salad, my parents got a difficult task. Others, such as the house, from what has now there is no need, in time to hold the elections, and seeks to increase the anxiety of participating in a monetary fine to meet the deadlines virtual. The opportunity to get the work done is to simply hand the boy electronics never been more enticing.

Our parents, children age 14 or younger than relying Canada survey finds that are received on CNN COVID other kids want to keep, 19. Almost two-thirds (65 per cent) options that are not incorporated into the daily routine involve electronics, such as board games or puzzles.

The same is what are the proportions of the educational actions, we seek it from their parents, in order to involve the electronics, such as tablets or smartphones (64 per cent.) On the back of close to 62 per cent, and not to seek the things of the actions of the other educational electronics at all.

And three out of five of these households (61 per cent), although it has had access to the children who did their parents to us to find them, smartphones and educational video game consoles, it is not to our subject. The majority (53 per cent) admit it is providing access to non-kids streaming educational content.

Sex discrimination is that more credit than severity. More German plan is seen across Canada, with 66 percent of the kids have access to the electronics in non-educational goals (compared to 55 per cent of Canadian dads). In addition, 57 percent of Canadian children skirt admit can not keep streaming content instruction. The proportion of Canadian dads who do the same board, nine points below (48 percent.)

The parents in Saskatchewan, Manitoba lead the country to give kids access by a wide margin to non-educational electronics (94 per cent) and streaming (83 percent). By all means endeavored to lay down the lawn of the province, close to the university when it comes to the observance of these findings with regard to the kids in the house. Parents in Quebec is the ultimate goal and not allowing fewer than a half-time educational (47 per cent for electronics and spend).

The debate lasted much screen time for children to enjoy so there is no feeling of anxiety triggered by the new COVID-19. A practice, are lost in the contemplation of Canadian houses, he hints at but was dim on the inside. Only 41 percent of parents say that their child is not at the prescribed time limit (or children) to have access options that are not in the entertainment, education goals are met.

As for some of the parents, a third (33 per cent), but they say that at the end, but they acknowledge that it is difficult to meet it. One in four parents (26 per cent) do not concede to establish a time limit for all non-educational activities.

Atlantic Canada S parents are citizens of electronic distraction appears. In each province, 50 percent of parents for their children’s drinking well say the times. Conversely, parents in British Columbia (50 per cent) and Manitoba and Saskatchewan (47 per cent) were more likely to say that the rules provided for them inside the house can be isolation and willingly.

At least three in 10 parents in Atlantic Canada (33 per cent), Ontario (30 per cent) and Alberta (and 30 per cent) acknowledge that they are not keeping track of how much their kids are relying entertainment options do not teach.

19 to COVID keeps the schools were closed, so it is heartening to Canadian parents relying almost equally to the educational and children for non-educational option. In all the awful thing is not the tablets and video game consoles have become a de facto electronic house-sitters children.

Mario Canseco President of Research Co.

Results are based on the study conducted online from April 9 to April 15, 2020, in Canada, with 824 adults and a child under age 14 or at home. But given the sheets and pillows heaped Canadian census figures according to age, gender and region. The margin of error is that the measure of sample variability, it is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

. (TagsToTranslate) The sea and the sky (T) State (T) news