Ansel Elgort takes advantage of thirst-lure to entice in donations for COVID-19 aid

Ansel Elgort has some really serious balls.

“The Fault In Our Stars” actor utilised a nude picture to get donations for COVID-19 relief on Tuesday.

In the steamy shot, Elgort, 26, poses bare in an outdoor shower making use of just his hand to cover himself.

“OnlyFans Url IN BIO,” he captioned the pic, referring to the membership based web page the place social media influencers can monetize express articles.

But when fans simply click the url in Elgort’s bio, the page navigates to a GoFundMe web site for Brooklyn For Life!, an initiative boosting money to produce meals from taking part dining places to Brooklyn healthcare facility personnel on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“Get these health care personnel and initially responders some very good nearby eats. Get some income flowing to community faves. Raise up neighborhood. It’s who we are,” the fundraiser site claims.

Numerous of Elgort’s A-list friends commented on the really generous write-up.

“I dislike u,” Diplo joked.

“THE Most effective FOIL FOR A CHARITY FUNDRAISER At any time BRAVO @ansel 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” Jeremy Scott wrote.

Even his ballerina girlfriend authorised of his NSFW charitable gesture.

“Lmao I enjoy you,” Violetta Komyshan mentioned.

The organization’s initiatives have currently elevated much more than $190,000 as of publishing.