Ansel Elgort Poses Nude in Shower for COVID-19: See the NSFW Pic

Ansel Elgort just uploaded a nude photo of himself to increase funds for COVID-19.

On Tuesday (April 21), the 26-year-previous actor stunned lovers right after sharing an NFSW photograph that left extremely small to the creativity. In it, Elgort is seen posing naked in his shower with his hand strategically positioned to disguise his private areas.

“OnlyFans Backlink IN BIO,” he captioned the NSFW shot. (OnlyFans is an app that permits enthusiasts to pay out to see their favorite adult performers’ specific content.)

The website link in his bio, even so, prospects to a GoFundMe website page for Brooklyn region frontline staff, which has already elevated nearly $200k out of a purpose of $1 million.

Consider a seem at Elgort’s nude picture for by yourself, underneath:

Elgort’s nude pic received attention from celebrities like Diplo, Jeremy Scott, Cody Simpson, Logan Paul, as properly as aid from his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, who commented: “Lmao I adore you.”

This is not the initially time the West Side Tale star’s non-public components have gone viral. Last month, photographs of Elgort’s bulge commenced trending on Twitter following enthusiasts pointed out that he is, um, well-endowed.

It all presumably started off when someone shared some paparazzi photographs of him having a shirtless stroll in a pair of blue shorts that outlined his bulge. This led a Twitter consumer named @anselsthirdleg to publish more photographs of his male elements.

As you can envision, it failed to acquire extensive for Elgort’s bulge to crack the internet — and it can be precisely why he most likely made the decision to use his nude to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Within minutes, his name became a trending topic… once more.

Celeb Nude Photo Leaks