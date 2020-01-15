Another way to reduce homelessness

A three-year project to coordinate access to homelessness reduction services is recommended to the Hastings County Council.

On Wednesday, the Hastings County Community and Human Services Committee approved $ 64,000 of Hastings County’s provincial funding in the Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative (CHPI) for the study conducted by a team from Bridge Street United Church.

The program will provide residents with local information for services such as mental health, addictions, and housing.

District Director Erin Rivers tells Quinte News that it will expand the Reaching Home program, which means she can find out what is happening in a certain area of ​​the province.

Rivers says the new system would allow her to have a good understanding of which services are used most and where they are used.

The research includes information, screening, sharpness assessments and an integrated plan for mapping services and resources.

This gives people access to support services and benefits to meet their needs.

In his presentation to the committee, study leader Steve van de Hoef from Bridge Street United Church, pointed out that data from the Hastings County Systems Map in November and December 2019 showed that 932 interactions were recorded, with the top items related to legal, food, housing, addictions and youth.

Van de Hoef announced that an open house would be placed on the map system in February in the Belleville Public Library.

