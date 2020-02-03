Another team hit the highway between Wyoming

Thanks to the Wyoming Department of Transportation Northeast, Facebook

CASPER, WYO – A WYDOT snowplow was hit by a motorist on a highway in Wyoming. This is the second time that a team was a truck on January 30.

According to the Facebook page of WYDOT Northeast, the team was hit from behind on Monday-morning on the I-90 near mile counter 94.

“Fortunately neither party was injured, but the team’s sander has seen better days,” WYDOT officials said on Social Media. “Please, people. TO SLOW DOWN! Such incidents result in the decommissioning of lorries, repair costs and the removal of drivers for a short time – TIME, which can be used to clear roads. “

A snow team from WYDOT was transported to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital last week, after being hit by a trailer near I-80 Rock Springs on Thursday, January 30.

In that case, the driver was transported to a hospital with unknown but not life-threatening injuries.