Another tax-saving measure for the wealthy

Self-managed pension funds are used by wealthier Australians more as a tax strategy than as a pension mechanism, according to financial experts.

SMSF members accounted for 7.4 percent of the total number of Super Fund members in 2017, but accounted for 52 percent of the personal or voluntary contributions. In US dollars, this is $ 34.6 billion.

It is quite a different story when 92.6 percent of Australians use the pooled funds for old-age provision.

Data from the Australian Regulatory and Regulatory Agency (APRA) show that employer contributions for June 2017 accounted for $ 92.5 billion in pool fund contributions and only $ 7.13 billion in SMSF contributions.

The personal donations to SMSFs are voluntary and show that their owners have enough available cash. And the predominance of older members means that the contributions are seen as a strategy for tax savings.

“These contributions don’t seem to serve Super’s purpose,” said Brendan Coates, superannuation specialist at the Grattan Institute.

“It’s not about real savings for retirement. It’s more about using money super in later years and taking it out again. “

SMSFs have an older membership cohort.

“You pay 15 percent income tax for a few years and 15 percent income tax for the rest of your life,” said Coates.

The contributions are not only voluntary, but often not concessional and are subject to a cap of USD 100,000 a year up to a balance of USD 1.6 million.

“If the contributions are unlicensed (SMSFs), they will be used as a savings measure,” said Helen Hodgson, a professor of tax law at Curtin University.

SMSFs emerged in the mid-1990s and were an instrument used by auditors to provide wealthy people with a tax authority.

This driver worked so well that the numbers on SMSFs are amazing.

Until recently, with only 7.43 percent of the total members in the area of ​​old-age provision, they had the largest wealth portfolio of all super-sectors.

According to APRA, they have been on the ball with industry funds since September. They manage $ 746.2 billion. Industrial Fund: $ 747.4 billion.

The difference in average wealth between SMSFs and pooled funds is also surprising.

The average SMSF has $ 1.1 million in checkout, compared to $ 120.00 for the average pool fund. Looking only at industrial funds, the average is closer to $ 60,000.

Because of this difference, the average payout for SMSF retirees is $ 94,290, compared to $ 25,972 for pooled retirement funds.

The reason for the difference is, of course, that SMSF members have a lot of money on average and can afford big pensions.

As the graphic above shows, SMSF pension payments are so high that they are only around 8 percent below the bundled funds, which account for 92.6 percent of all pension fund members.

While SMSFs are massively larger on average than pooled funds, there is also an enormous split within the SMSF sector itself.

Regulators have warned that too many small funds generate poor returns, while many take unacceptable risks when buying leverage properties.

A report from the Productivity Commission published a year ago found that almost half of Australians with self-managed super funds undercut their own retirement with SMSFs that were too small to generate a good return.

“Large SMSFs generally have similar net income to APRA-regulated funds, but smaller ones (with assets of less than $ 500,000) perform significantly worse on average,” the commission said.

And although APRA has been expressing concerns about SMSF borrowing for at least five years, fund indebtedness decreased 47.5 percent through September 2017, when regulators attempted to cut real estate investments.

In his report on Super, the PC said: “Large SMSFs generally earn similar net income to APRA-regulated funds, but smaller ones (with less than $ 500,000 in assets) do significantly worse on average.”

SMSFs are also useful for small business people who cannot save money during their working life. Some of these people put their business premises in their funds and use it to retire.

The New Daily is part of Industry Super Holdings