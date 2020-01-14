Another snowfall en route to Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – There is a warning for snowfall for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley with Tuesday to Tuesday five to 15 centimeters.

NEWS 1130 meteorologist Michael Kuss says that cold air enters from the interior and leads to persistent gusts.

“There is so much cold air mixed in, so there is not much moisture needed to create two to three centimeters of snow. We may have only three to four millimeters of water and that gives you 10-12 centimeters of snow,” he says.

A snowfall warning has now been issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley West including Abbotsford. Snow starts this evening and lasts until the morning commute. On the way 5-15 cm wide. #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/kWgtpFBbNG

– Michael Kuss (@Kusswx) January 14, 2020

It has been a messy commuter traffic with snow falling around Metro Vancouver and reports on Tuesday about slushy and black ice.

Kuss says the weather continues to affect driving conditions and less visibility will be a problem.

“Flurries that are just strong enough to keep the roads slippery will last all afternoon. Heavier widespread snow is rolling tonight, “he says.

Follow for the latest news about this snowstorm in Metro Vancouver @ NEWS1130 meteorologists @Kusswx and @ NEWS1130Weather. They are great! #Vancouver #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/depqfqnTDe

– Chad Harris (@ChadHarrisTV) January 14, 2020

With the expected landfill, Mayor Kennedy Stewart says he is convinced that the city of Vancouver is capable of managing winter conditions.

