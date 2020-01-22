Another partner is supported by the Libra Association of Facebook

Yet another company that signed up as a partner in the proposed Facebook cryptocurrency, known as Libra, has withdrawn from the association. British telecommunications operator Vodafone announced Tuesday its departure from the Libra Association of Facebook, reports Coindesk. In total, eight companies withdrew from the Libra partnership.

“We can confirm that Vodafone is no longer a member of the Libra Association. Although the composition of the Association members may change over time, the design of Libra’s governance and technology ensures that the Libra payment system remains resilient, “the Libra Association said in a statement.” The association continues to work on a secure, transparent and customer-friendly implementation of the Libra payment system. “

Vodafone is active in 26 countries and offers mobile, broadband and TV services, as well as cloud and security products. It joins other companies such as PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, eBay, Stripe and Argentinian e-commerce giant Mercado Pago who have already withdrawn from the project.

Vodafone still has to respond to our request for comment on his departure from Libra.

Facebook’s Libra was announced last June and is expected to be ready by this year. However, the program has received much criticism.

Lawmakers are largely opposed to the cryptocurrency and state that Facebook has been irresponsible with user data and may not have its own currency. President Donald Trump has also attacked the plan and said he is not a fan of the idea.

One of the most important criticisms of the Facebook system proposed by Libra is related to privacy issues, which the social media network had fairly well with in the past.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified about Libra before the October congress, defended the idea but acknowledged the fight that still had to be overcome.

“I understand that we are not the ideal messenger at the moment. We have had many problems in recent years and I am sure people want it to be no one but Facebook who put this idea forward,” he said. his testimony.

Digital Trends contacted Facebook to comment on the departure of Vodafone and what the next steps are for Libra, including a launch date. We will update this story as soon as we hear it again.

