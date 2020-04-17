Another My Chemical Romance show has been postponed

(Photo by: Pooneh Ghana)

What would be My chemical romanceThe first show since their reunion in December has now been postponed. The Eden Project performance in Cornwall, UK was announced on February 12.

The Eden Project would be only the second performance of My Chemical Romance since its return. They would have had five other shows by now, including Download festival but had to cancel them all because of coronavirus.

The wait is getting longer and longer until we see My Chemical Romance again. Their most recent performance was the first of their return, way back on December 20 at the Shrine in Los Angeles.

We would see them again in March for five shows. Two of them in Australia, two in Japan and one in New Zealand. Unfortunately, they have all been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We can add another one to that list. The next date for My Chemical Romance was June 16 for the Eden Project’s Eden Sessions.

Eden Sessions has now announced on all their channels that the concerts will be postponed until next year. Original tickets remain valid once the rescheduled dates are known. However, refunds are also possible. Read the full statement below.

The Eden Project announced today that the series of Eden Sessions concerts scheduled for June and July will not take place this year, but will be moved to next year.

The organizers carefully reviewed the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic and decided that sessions could not continue this year to ensure the safety and well-being of concertgoers, performers, crews, Eden Sessions staff and support teams.

When shows are rescheduled and dates confirmed, the Eden Project will contact all existing ticket holders with details. Original tickets remain valid for any rescheduled show.

We want to assure all ticket holders that we share their disappointment, but we are sure they will understand why the sessions are canceled this summer.

We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we have gone through these unprecedented times to make this decision. The good news is that the Eden Sessions will be back in the summer of 2021. We are working hard to reschedule artists booked for 2020 to play next year.

We would like to thank everyone who was looking forward to this year’s sessions and all previous and future concertgoers for supporting the Eden Sessions.

We send everyone our best wishes and look forward to welcoming everyone back to what promises to be an unforgettable season in the summer of 2021.

We’re so sorry to announce that we’re postponing Eden Sessions 2020, but we’re working on rescheduling artists booked for 2020 to play next year. Thank you for your patience and support. Full statement below and further FAQs at https://t.co/xgjx3fQVId pic.twitter.com/NZB4EAt4Zn

– Eden Sessions (@TheEdenSessions) April 17, 2020

With this news, it seems like the three nights of My Chemical Romance in Milton Keynes, UK are in danger. However, AltPress reported last week that the shows were still progressing as planned.

My Chemical Romance has not yet responded to the postponement announcement.

Stay tuned for all the news about My Chemical Romance and check out an updated list of dates below.

Dates:

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

20/06 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

21/06 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/03 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, THE @ ART! BREEDS (SOLD OUT)

07/07 – Bonn, THE @ ART! BREEDS

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Gorky Park

13/07 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)

December 9 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

14/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)

9/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

September 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

22/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

9/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

26/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)

29/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

9/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (SOLD OUT)

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)

13/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

14/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

16/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

