Another lawsuit was filed against Randolph County BOE in the Frankenstein's Closet case

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 2:02 p.m. EST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 2:29 p.m. EST

ELKINS, W.Va. – Another complaint was filed in Randolph County for allegations that a pre-K teacher locked the students in a closet for punishment.

In January 2019, parents of former Beverly Elementary School students filed 13 different lawsuits against the Randolph County Board of Education and the teacher who was accused of the abuse.

Now, more parents have filed suit against the Board of Education and former superintendent Gabe Devono for the case. The mother of one of the students, who was said to be locked in the closet, was also a teacher in the Randolph County School system and filed the most recent lawsuit with her husband. In it, the couple claims that she was fired from her position because she complained about her daughter’s treatment.

The lawsuit alleges that the dismissal of women was a retaliatory measure that violated West Virginia’s “whistleblower” statute, her freedom of expression and the constitutional right to retain legal counsel. Furthermore, it is alleged that Devono “did not conduct a full, thorough and unbiased investigation”, “tried to cover up the abuses” and “created wrong grounds for her release”.

The couple, represented by lawyer James Fox, has asked for legal proceedings.

Randolph County Board of Education officials have not yet commented on the latest suit.