Another Holy Cross rower released from Florida hospital

Holy Cross rower involved in fatal accident released from Florida hospital

Updated: 6:48 p.m. EST Jan 19, 2020

Holy Cross announced Paige Cohen was released from hospital Saturday after the crash Wednesday involving the women's rowing team. The college announced a senior from Connecticut was released from the hospital Thursday evening. The accident killed a student who just turned 20. On campus, advisors are available to students as they return for the winter semester.

The accident claimed the lives of 20-year-old Grace Rett, who set a world record a few days before her death.

