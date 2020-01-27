Another Google Home update kills some units with Preview

The collection of smart speakers from Google, formerly Google Home, is usually fairly reliable. However, a defective software update seems to be killing some Google Home units in recent days for those who are enrolled in the Preview program.

Last year, a stable update for Google’s assistant smart speakers made some Home and Home Mini devices irreparable. After the story broke out and more users had problems, Google replaced every broken unit, even if it was out of warranty.

This time the update should not affect everyone. As Android Police saw, a Google Home update rolled out via the Preview program is the killing units.

So far it only looks like the original Google Home is being affected: the LEDs on the top of the device turn orange and blink continuously. Furthermore, these units do not respond to hotwords at all. To solve the problem, users have tried to reset devices and some have found success. However, others have found that connection after that reset is impossible, which effectively blocks the device.

This type of problem is a common “problem” with beta software, but Google does not claim that the Preview program is beta. Rather, the company declares it as an “opt-in channel” that “gives program members early access to features and enhancements on their device.” Google even explicitly says that this is not a beta program and that these updates are “The same quality as production version updates.”

It is unclear whether there is a software fix for this issue or whether affected units are currently dead. If it becomes wide enough, Google is likely to issue replacements or free upgrades for newer hardware. At least that is our hope, as these speakers enter the market for their fourth year.

