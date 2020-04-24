Another enemy of Casimero

For the record, Naoya Inoue never made it to the United States for her performance with Johnriel Casimero, originally scheduled for Las Vegas this weekend.

Before he could travel to Las Vegas, a coronary virus pandemic seized an as yet insurmountable sense of Japanese bantal weight (19-0, 16 KO).

Casimero (24-4, with 20 KO), by contrast, arrived in Las Vegas from Miami on March 15th.

The fights, the triple world unit weight category reunion championship, were officially postponed the next day.

—————————

Inoue has IBF and WBA belt weights, Casimero is the WBO bantamweight champion.

Inoue himself wanted the fighting to take place in Tokyo.

“I would say no,” said Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, quoted by BoxingScene.

Arum added that coronavirus cases in Japan have really accelerated.

—————————

Arum may also have thought of holding shows without fans.

But in a new word, Arum said they might have to put Inoue-Casimero in the rear burner.

Casimero remained trapped in the United States.

“Maybe we can talk to his people and fight for him again,” Arum said.

—————————

In fact, Arum convinced they were considering Casimero going to Japan and fighting there.

“It’s not possible anymore and Inoue won’t be able to come here soon,” Arum said.

This weekend, the event was to be broadcast live on ESPN from the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas.

Read on

EDITOR SET

READ MORE

Don’t miss the news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS and get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download at 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

Contact us for feedback, complaints or inquiries.