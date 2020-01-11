Another earthquake hits Puerto Rico

Loading...

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 shook Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, reports the US Geological Survey. The earthquake was about 8 miles south of Indios, in Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, said the USGS, at a depth of 6.2 miles. Puerto Rico was shaken by tremors throughout the week, including a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday and a 5.2-magnitude aftershock on Friday afternoon. US territory expected power to return to its 3 million residents on Saturday, and authorities tweeted that it was 95% Friday, a CNN team said its truck had moved during the aftershock, one of the strongest since the magnitude 6 earthquake , 4 of Tuesday. The response came as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, was making help available and helping assess the damage after the earthquake rocked the island before dawn Tuesday. According to the US Geological Survey, this is one of 500 earthquakes of magnitude 2 or more that have rocked the region since December 28. The earthquake killed one person, collapsed dozens of houses and other structures and left about two-thirds of the residents in the dark. The earthquake sent residents to sleep in their backyard. Wanda Vázquez Garced declared a state of emergency and activated the Puerto Rico National Guard as it implored residents to remain calm and prepare for aftershocks. For many, this meant bringing mattresses, tents and tarpaulins to their yards to sleep, for fear that aftershocks could harm their already damaged homes. Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico’s non-voting convention delegate, spoke Friday at a press conference with Vázquez and Florida senator Rick Scott after visiting the damaged Costa Sur power plant. She said more than 6,000 people were housed in shelters. She spoke with President Donald Trump to thank him for his support and to ask him to quickly approve a declaration of major disaster. Myrna Delgado said that she had taken refuge outside her home when the first temblors started on 28 December. She slept in a pickup truck and then in a stadium shelter in the southwestern city of Yauco. “I’m very nervous,” she told CNN on Friday. “At night, I feel very depressed. We don’t have lights at home. With the company of other people, at least we feel safe.” Noelia de Jesus and her granddaughters are also among those in a shelter. They are also among the many looking for a place to stay for the third time, having lost their home when Hurricane George struck in 1998 and again during Hurricane Maria. Luis Garcia, a resident of the southern coastal city de Guayanilla said it was more difficult to get basic supplies such as gas and food than after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Power out and schools closed While Puerto Rico waits to see what could follow, authorities aim to restore power by the end of the weekend. About 80% of Puerto Rico’s 1.4 million utility customers across the island, Puerto Rico Electric Energy Authority said via Twitter on Friday, but the goal is for everyone to have electricity on Saturday. Three of the main power plants in the territory should be in service again on Saturday, a fourth to be commissioned on Sunday, said the CEO of the electricity company Jose Ortiz. Officials are also working to reopen the schools, which have canceled classes until teams can inspect the buildings and keep them safe for students. “Classes in the public school system will not resume until a full assessment of all campuses has been made,” Education Secretary Eligio Hernández Pérez tweeted. adding that teachers and staff will not return to schools until further notice.

