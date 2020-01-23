Another dry day, but rain and snow are coming

DETROIT – After the upper-level system that will trigger our storm this weekend has crossed the west coast over the continent, our land-based weather balloons (called radio probes) can directly sense its thermodynamics. This data is now transferred to the computer models, which give us additional confidence in the development of the storm.

And this morning’s models tend to have more rain and less snow. Today, however, is again a dry day with moderately heavy clouds, which sometimes allow some sunshine, and highs in the upper 30s to close to 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 p.m. and today’s sunset is at 5:36 p.m.

Cloudy Thursday night, possible with a little light rain or drizzle late at night. Lowest values ​​in the lower to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Northeast wind at 2 to 5 miles an hour.

Friday forecast

On Friday afternoon, a steady light rain develops with maximum values ​​in the upper 30s up to close to 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius). Light rain on Friday night can mix with some wet snow, but I don’t think it will build up. Lowest values ​​in the lower to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Weekend Weather

On Saturday light rain and wet periods can be expected, but there can also be dry periods. Of course, you can monitor radar trends in the free Local4Casters weather app and tailor your errands to the dry spells when they occur. Almost constant temperatures in the mid-1930s (2 degrees Celsius).

We may still see light rain and wet snow on Saturday evening with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius).

Although the storm system leaves on Sunday, we were able to see a last load of light rain and wet snow on Sunday morning before the precipitation ended in the afternoon. High in the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Any arctic air in sight?

I looked at the long-range computer models and they suggest that above-average temperatures are likely for us in the first week of February by next week. There is a hint that it will get a little colder towards the end of the first week of February, but I don’t see an Arctic explosion on the horizon.

