Another divorce in the royal family has been officially announced

Last year was a difficult year for the royal family, from the highly published royal feud to the controversial Prince Andrew scandal. However, after only a few months, 2020 will look even worse.

The year began with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who resigned as senior royal family members and lost their HRH status. And only a month later, the sad news continues, with the news this week that the grandson of Queen Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn will divorce after 12 years of marriage.

“After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn agreed to part ways,” an announcement on behalf of the former couple. “They had come to the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship.”

The statement went on: “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is a friendly decision.

“The couple’s first priority remains the continued well-being and education of their beautiful daughters Savannah (nine) and Isla (seven). Both families were naturally sad by the announcement, but fully supported Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to accompany their children.

“Both Peter and Autumn have stayed in Gloucestershire to raise their two children where they have settled for several years.”

Peter will be the first of the queen’s grandchildren to legally divorce, something that allegedly upset the queen.

“Peter is absolutely devastated by this and simply did not see it coming,” one of Peter’s friends told The Sun. “He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.

“Autumn is a wonderful woman and mother and a very intelligent woman, but she has been telling her friends for a while that there were problems.”

The source went on: “She’s a queen’s favorite and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this. It is the last thing she needs after all her recent problems and you get the feeling that the royal family is falling apart a bit. “

Our thoughts are with the royal family.