Another disappointment for Daleman, who was diagnosed with pneumonia for residents paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

This season wasn’t much smoother – she tore two ligaments in her ankle and tensed her Achilles tendon in the fall.

“So I ended up in a (running) boot for three weeks, and got rid of the ice for about five years in total, and then had to go back to just two weeks of stroking, and then I’ve done programs ever since,” she said.

Daleman is a double Canadian champion and even if she is not in top form, she is considered a favorite to win. Moreover, this season’s field lacks two key figures: world champion Kaetlyn Osmond is retired, while last year’s national champion Alaine Chartrand takes a break from the competition.

Daleman said reclaiming her national title would be “great,” but it’s not her focus.

“My goal is to show everyone how hard I have worked,” she said. “And after two terrible years, personally, physically and mentally, my main goal is just to get out, skate and just be happy, and fall in love with the sport I did, and just show everyone that I that too and that I am still in the game. And that although I have gone through the highest highs and the lowest lows, nothing can stop me or break me. “

Daleman writes coach and family for supporting her through the down times.

“Everyone has just been so positive and only reminds me of who I am, what I can do,” she said. “And they keep telling me:” Your time is not over, you are able to be the best, and you are going to do great things, and you will be one to remember. “

Daleman changed training locations and left the Toronto Cricket Club to follow coach Lee Barkell to the nearby Granite Club. Her father Michael is her coach outside the ice, Lori Nichol is her choreographer, while ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver (she and partner Andrew Poje take the season off) helped choreograph her short program.

“(Weaver) has definitely pushed me to the limit in my brief,” Daleman said. “There are many movements that I didn’t think were possible, especially for a single skater to go in jumps and spins like dancers do, but she let me do it, she pushed my limits and she has such a positive attitude. She calls me her little sister. She is like an older sister to me, and I am just so grateful that I am going to work with one of my idols. “

Daleman is not alone in her struggle with psychological problems. The American star Gracie Gold went to a clinical clinic in Arizona in 2017 to tackle an eating disorder, depression and anxiety. Gold didn’t skate with US citizens last year, but said it was planning to take part in the Greensboro, N.C. championships this month.

Daleman said that Gold reached out last season and that the two have kept in touch.

“We just said we both experienced a lot, we are here for each other, and we are stronger than people know and people think, and we just have to stay strong and still be here and be ourselves,” Daleman said. “That is what we need to focus on is simply being our true self, not what people want us to be.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press