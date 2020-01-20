Another day with arctic temperatures

** Wind Chill Advisory for South and East Siouxland until 10 a.m. **

Mostly clear skies and the relatively fresh snow on the ground caused the temperatures to drop below zero again overnight.

In some areas, the wind chill has dropped below 20, so you have to start the day again!

We can see some passing thunderstorms this morning before clouds dissolve.

The afternoon will be pretty sunny, but temperatures will still have difficulty crossing the highs.

Clear sky overnight means another night with temperatures well below zero, but there are signs of improvement if we turn the wind south.

This will help warm the air for Tuesday’s highs in the 20s.

However, the breeze means that we won’t feel so warm.

The clouds will increase all day long and we have a chance that there will be slightly mixed rainfall overnight until Wednesday morning.

As a result, commuting on Wednesday morning can be somewhat difficult.

We dry out on Wednesday afternoon before another round of rain and snow arrives on Wednesday evening, and the chance of snow continues until Friday morning.